Transcript for 'GMA' January Challenge: How to do a pull-up with perfect form

I was in disease and Allen gets. Strong challenges Haluska has only ever really been able to do wondered too ill will mean the Adrienne my very best I want you eat. I can't do it alone and brought him as friend and personal trainers. Sparkling thousand even though. When there was just started the where's your but it really how long awaited. Well you you make a good amount of progress and in the month we've been doing just pull ups are one of the most challenging thing that a person can do. Like with with the chin up that's going to be where essentially you're just trying to get your T over the borrowers diplomacy. That actually. The traditional full look they call it is more of the why grip very idea here wide. Calling yourself against still chin communal box and there's also other various entry into Canada neutral grip we your home's basement and doing this once you go wider using more of a smaller muscles in your upper back as well as your last in your biceps. This one it's a lot of biceps but also view last. We're both going to be more from the dead and position we arms are straight and then you or anybody all the way out. In the relief in doubt he's the it's nice and wolf them not swing not listen streaming from straying too much you know during every single route. Most likely to take a step back at a little bit of assistance it would which. Now what I saw one of the ways it's taken a band like that's wrapped it around the bar. In the looking into the vehicle back up which you need in this in this gonna provide but fifty pounds and assistant. Tried to do his major candidate or between 1015. Even if you can take this away. On the second Zetterberg said Yemeni can do without it and you'll see that each time you take this away his management tends to be with you one more Than Shwe. That's that's craziness. Okay I must get lucky. We'll call him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.