Whole grain versus white: Which grain is best for you?

More
Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner discusses the pros and cons of eating rice, bread and pasta.
3:39 | 08/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Whole grain versus white: Which grain is best for you?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57471515,"title":"Whole grain versus white: Which grain is best for you?","duration":"3:39","description":"Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner discusses the pros and cons of eating rice, bread and pasta.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/grain-versus-white-grain-best-57471515","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.