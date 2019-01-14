Here's your at-home workout to get vacation ready

More
Tone House founder Alonzo Wilson shares a 10-minute workout full of cardio and sculpting moves.
6:16 | 01/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Here's your at-home workout to get vacation ready

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60320609,"title":"Here's your at-home workout to get vacation ready","duration":"6:16","description":"Tone House founder Alonzo Wilson shares a 10-minute workout full of cardio and sculpting moves.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/home-workout-vacation-ready-60320609","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.