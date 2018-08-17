-
Now Playing: Woman's delivery gives new meaning to baby shower
-
Now Playing: Mom-to-be receives best baby shower gift of all time: No 'thank you' notes
-
Now Playing: Hospital throws baby shower for more than 100 moms
-
Now Playing: Leon Bridges rocks out Times Square to his hit song 'You Don't Know'
-
Now Playing: Leon Bridges gives a special live performance of 'Bad Bad News'
-
Now Playing: Celebrating 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Harlem Gospel Choir performs 'Precious Lord' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Leon Bridges rocks out to 'If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Mel Gibson's son opens up about working with his dad
-
Now Playing: Leon Bridges preforms 'Beyond' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Leon Bridges live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 4 ways to ditch the babysitter and work out with your kids
-
Now Playing: Smokey Robinson reflects on the legacy of his longtime friend Aretha Franklin
-
Now Playing: New York University offers free tuition to all medical students
-
Now Playing: Aretha Franklin describes musical history of her Detroit neighborhood
-
Now Playing: Teen feels like Superman after surviving lightning strike
-
Now Playing: Girl accused of pushing friend off bridge speaks out
-
Now Playing: Intelligence officials speak out on Trump clearance threat
-
Now Playing: Vatican breaks silence after Catholic church scandal
-
Now Playing: Tent collapse injures 12 amid extreme weather outbreak