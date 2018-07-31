Why you shouldn't ignore sudden pain at night

More
"GMA" looks into what causes and how to cure sudden pain in your back, neck or shoulders that begins at bedtime. GMA/wellness
2:31 | 07/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Why you shouldn't ignore sudden pain at night

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56935224,"title":"Why you shouldn't ignore sudden pain at night ","duration":"2:31","description":"\"GMA\" looks into what causes and how to cure sudden pain in your back, neck or shoulders that begins at bedtime. GMA/wellness ","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/ignore-sudden-pain-night-56935224","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.