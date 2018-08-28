Transcript for How to keep kids stress-free with meditation

Rest of those nonations. Gears a tell you as your kids head back to school we have ways to help they stress-free. I had a chance to sit dn W mallika Chopra to about H new bookd "Just bre meditaon, mindfuln movement and more." We tried out some O her strategies with a of children. For some kids there's nothi rse than saying good-bye to summerlo a new school year. Who knows what it feels like feel stressedout?helping them beat that may be easier than you in in her new book "Just breathe meditation, mindfuln movement and more", M ra daughter O legendary meditation geepak Chopra says kids can calmir anxiety by tap nothing their breath. Just remember, nor where you are, your breath is there wyo you slow downnd find yr S mindfulness makes way in more a moressrooms acrohe country we sat down with group tricks to learn trks to conquer first day fears starting of the butterfl the different colors and shapes T we're just going to breathe them so take a deep breath in. And now B butterflies out strong. How many kis pictureful butterflie flying all in this room? I D too. For those situatis that leave kids and overheated says you can dial the temperat we'll our tongue, almost like we'renking a straw out str and if some can't curl - yeah, that's me. Put your tongue out and Brea in so feelhe cool air comingin, close your mouth and breathe through your nose. So while you're beat you can feel the cool air in,lose your mouth and T warm air out. When your thoughts and minds racing she recommends kids rn T their bumblebeebreath We'll take a deep bh I and hold ear flaps Dow and then when we breathe out we're going to make a lot ofoise like buzzing noise like a bee so brehen and breathe out buzzing. Mm-mm. That feels od. Stress. Do you think you'llry this at once youhis gift you H it for the rest four fe different ways to calmdo focus and mostortantly be hay. Ething you can always and, you know, you a big meditation guy. Yeah, taught our girl, as well N' completely take but ihink it'sright. As long as you have the tool coach for it Are theseor kidsr can I take them BAC thete house in your day job. I can't do the tongue curling thing. I had trouble with T one. That wnt for me but it St breathe" out N many havele exercisesen our ite, goodmo make sure you C thatout.

