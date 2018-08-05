Mom and 2 daughters lose more than 150 pounds

More
Nancy Maldonado at first didn't know that her two daughters were losing weight at the same time.
0:41 | 05/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom and 2 daughters lose more than 150 pounds

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54990075,"title":"Mom and 2 daughters lose more than 150 pounds","duration":"0:41","description":"Nancy Maldonado at first didn't know that her two daughters were losing weight at the same time.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/mom-daughters-lose-150-pounds-54990075","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.