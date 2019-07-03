Transcript for My Morning Routine: Ginger Zee writes what she's thankful for in the shower

Whether it's. Plus we could have a feeling there. I'm didn't have the and the chief meteorologist sitting between is and that's. In morning. People like to ask she used to be tellers. First and this is really unique take shower. And at parts not unique but what I do do in this hour and that think about what I'm grateful for and when I wanna focus now on for the day those steamy here in the shower at the meditative moment anyway. So I take at time to write. What I'm grateful for. As regular everyday and make too little and making it but this is finished. Let them write the word of what I'm grateful for that such a nice way to start in its that it rounded way to get going today. And then on the opposite door adult right of people are something that one. And for that that intentionally get out of the shower and I watch and wish president saying at shrank to keep myself a vigilant. And. So lucky that I get it right in the heart to have a great time coming back when he knew it compared to what happened there have been just kept up on the work. Let's listen enough write its. Helps time I think that. Checking out peddling its actions have a look at the forecast. Washington and. After the whole email deal though I need meditations and that's what I kind of sat my intention for the day that's right taken a lot of deep breaths I usually think about is a little strange but think about green and blue a positive pool all colors coming in money and help. And red and all of the negativity or anything that exhaling. So then it happened at a paint went right leg and hand there have come unsightly now reveal that oh well we're here. As soon that lock up the stairs and at first they idea is it in with another meteorologist. Fan. Working hard. Perhaps she and weeks ahead as minds in the. Good Friday and and this probably been most critical part of my morning I need my act patches. Way. And it. Then I didn't think flat. That's it. Do. I'll watch it you're missing out. But not with you can get attacked them. The Atlanta in eastern and southeastern Alabama then have to check in with my boys. I. And and finally I work out. It. They think. Oh yeah. Where that's the kind of little help there a little time just to get into me but I don't take them in the field with a four and again. And that you know when mourning had seen if not longer morning good good afternoon America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.