Transcript for My Morning Routine: 5 things boundary breaker Jessamyn Stanley does every morning

I meditate by not putting any pressure on myself now I just let my eyes closed as they're ready. I allow my breath from Mel. And I just start to focus. Three. After I met a T I have a journal right next to me. It's important for me to just have a space ranking just. Word vomit everything that is held up inside of me I can just let it go. I stretch and do yoga. I'd like it to be one of the first things that I do because it's a good wages to set off the day. I think a lot of people being. Deal day is a fitness craze for them rich white women. Literally if you can read you you can too just. Water is really important to Armenia have appeared specific water rich. Ingredients that I like amount water in the morning are activated charcoal. And limit use. Women is that Clinton's charcoal the lads everything else to clean now that's. I try to be pretty intentional about it because it's really easy to get halfway through your day and feel like it's. Have had hidden water today from big east start the day that way you can pick up. I do not get my asking Cheshire. The start of the cleansing oil just to wipe everything off. I could follow that up with either of soap or a skin and it'll just to do an additional friends. And experts rose water toner on top of my skin. The skins here the ceiling and there. And then I take an ice cream and ice cream has been like that game changer a mile wide. And I just like to adapt a little bit of face claim Oliver it's. Working out is an essential part of my morning routine I like to feel my heart rate giving I like to sweat. People tend to think that someone with a fat belly dance core work political work. If I set myself up wrong at the start date and I prioritize taking care of my body. Then I will feel strong and supportive throughout the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.