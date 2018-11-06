The ultimate summer workout to get beach body ready

More
Fitness guru Brooke Burke shares her top workout moves to tone and sculpt your body just in time for the summer.
3:55 | 06/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The ultimate summer workout to get beach body ready

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55804209,"title":"The ultimate summer workout to get beach body ready ","duration":"3:55","description":"Fitness guru Brooke Burke shares her top workout moves to tone and sculpt your body just in time for the summer. ","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/ultimate-summer-workout-beach-body-ready-55804209","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.