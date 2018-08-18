Transcript for This woman is tackling 50 Ironman-distance triathlons in 50 days

My name is Ashley Warner and about the start this journey. And I'm ready. And honestly openness and willing and I mean I've accepted any challenge that might come my way. I'm honestly looking for that because if anything it just it will define and build character. Nine another theory I've had. Three C sections. I have stretch marks I hated my body I had to fight to get back into physical shape and not just physically but I had to fight. Back to be and an emotionally stable and good place. I have been working went mace on what's new residents and Mangini. For the past three years I try to come back with my two boys every three to four months to be a part of this. This cause I love each and every single one of them just like they're on my children. We always wait for the perfect time we wait for the perfect opportunity. They know what there's never going to be a perfect opportunity you're never gonna feel like like now is the moment. Hostage basically make them.

