Transcript for Yoga class done on water tests your mind, body, spirit and balance

On land it's hard enough to balance on one but. Multi site at least ten on water extra challenging. Because I've fallen it's it's it's it's it's nice to the water and held up. At and down. Welcome to only whether it's his yoga. On the water and herself. Holly waters are signature yoga class on the water we use the what physical boards which have paid fairly scary but very challenging balance based on water. Mrs. Clinton can't really fun shaky all other put back into plank us. Crashed into the ponds lifting the hands erasing the belly the balance. There's an element of tranquility to the sound of water. Relaxing the mind also bringing taken away and ambitions of balance because when you on the water and it's almost playful it's almost joyful and have released so once you get families out of the way then your more. Relaxing committed to. This movies of the princess of the them being on the water for one thing using muscles that otherwise might be aware they need to to stabilize your body was. And it's fun. Work. Full on the waters. It. Because there's an element of water it's new it's unusual also it's attractive so maybe. Members who wouldn't be interested in trying yoga in the classroom they'll be more interest in China here because of the water element settling in with one final breath. I thank you for your presence and dedication to your practice in attendance at holy water and you go forth and good health and success. MS de.

