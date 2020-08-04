Transcript for 26 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Pennsylvania nursing home

Right now the situation here at the Brighton rehab center can be described as die here. There are relatives of residents here will Borland social media. Asking for prayers for their loved ones that includes mother's own pools and other relatives and here's why. Right now there are 26 confirmed cases of the Kobe nineteen who wrote a buyers out of the 458. Residents and lived here as a result two deaths have been reported and their eighteen pending cases. It's a matter we address with the state health secretary earlier today that's because the state Health Department cited bright rehab with several violations. In September and October last year. Now here's some of the details mentioned in the report management failed to maintain. Infection control and prevention would Kerrey for several patients this includes failing to properly discard soil landed. And dressing after treating the patients it also says that each mall management failed to maintain adequate and watching facilities. In various nursing stations. Now we receive the statement from right rehab late this afternoon. They're saying this since this outbreak of the Corbett nineteen virus they've received and 95 masts as well Liz surgical masks. And sanitary gobbles they also say that fourteen of the patients who tested positive. Are doing much better. Reporting from Beaver County shall living room Pittsburgh's actions for.

