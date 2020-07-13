Transcript for 30-year-old coronavirus survivor speaks out

We're back now with a story of invinceability taking a harrowing turn, the 30-year-old who thought he would never get covid-19, on the lessons he's learned that may now help inform others. My names is James flores, my nickname is Jimmy. I'm 30 years old, from Phoenix, Arizona, and I was able to survive covid because of our great healthcare system. I had to go to the hospital with breathing complications. Before I went to the hospital I feared for my life because I just couldn't breathe. I'm here now better. I'm young. I'm active, I'm healthy, I didn't wear mask, I went out, I was very active and I just thought that I was invincible. When the state opened up, I think around memorial day, right, I mean, I was one of the first ones to go out, I had 103 fever and I had chills, I had abdominal pain and I was just like, wow, I'm really sick. Why am I sick? I started getting coughing issues, respiratory issues. It was very light at first. Within 24 hours, like, it turned completely into an issue. I feared for my life before I got to the hospital. When I got there, I'm like, okay, I'm in good hands. So I was at peace. I'm like, okay, now that I know what's going on we can go to stabilization and recovery and that's exactly what we did. On the 24th day since I got it, I got out of the hospital on the 16th day, I'm expecting that I'll probably have breathing issues for a very long time. Just because it attacked my lungs so aggressively. And, you know, I have to live with that. That's my penance. I hope that I'm a testament that you can get it if you're healthy and you have a strong immune system. If you're adamant of getting sick and or herd immunity, live your life. Do whatever you want to do. But know you're affecting your family and your community by doing that. A $5 mask save lives. It saves your health. You can't live in fear but you also can't live freely. Be vigilant. If you have breathing issues don't be afraid to go to the hospital. Take care of yourself. Don't try to fight it out. I tried to fight it. You know, just do your best. We're so glad Jimmy is okay and we certainly have a lot to learn from him.

