-
Now Playing: New guidelines for reopening country coming: Trump
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: April 15, 2020
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: April 15, 2020
-
Now Playing: Texas government leaders clash on COVID-19 strategy
-
Now Playing: NFL safety Myron Rolle went from the football field to the front lines of the pandemi
-
Now Playing: How to not feel overwhelmed and anxious during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Inside look at chefs hard at work on the front lines
-
Now Playing: Small businesses struggling as sales plunge 8.7% due to pandemic
-
Now Playing: How coronavirus is affecting mental health
-
Now Playing: Race on to develop COVID-19 vaccine in Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Actress Rita Wilson describes COVID-19 symptoms
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton discusses reopening the US
-
Now Playing: Small signs that Europe is slowly coming back to life
-
Now Playing: Food dying on the vine due to supply-chain shutdown
-
Now Playing: US largest antibody testing held at Michigan hospital
-
Now Playing: Nursing home facilities new epicenter for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Shea Moisture and Sundial Brands are stepping in to aide the COVID-19 emergency
-
Now Playing: The new normal: What to do about college during pandemic