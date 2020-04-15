Transcript for 3.3 million tests completed: Trump

We've rapidly develop the most expansive and accurate testing system anywhere in the world. And I've completed more than 3.3 million tests. Today we have authorize 48 separate. Corona virus tests and the FDA is working with 300 companies in the labs to widen our capacity. Still further. Today Abbott labs announced that it has developed an antibody test that will determine if someone has been previously infected with the corona virus and potentially developed immunity. It's a great test. To companies say is these tests could be available to screen up to twenty million people in a matter of weeks. My administration is also distributing vast amounts of medical supplies to states across the country. Through project air bridge which has been an amazing success. We have completed 44 flights and these are flights are very very large airplanes. Massive cargo planes. 44 flights of critical supplies as of today in an additional 56 flights scheduled in the near future we have. Some very brilliant people working on this it says religious sickly incredible what they've done and we've also been working on this with the military. And these people have been did genius of all of them together has been incredible to watch. In total. Through all channels of federal government is developed and delivered 39 point 4000000 and nine Indy five masks. 431. Million gloves 57 million surgical masks. And ten point two million gallons. We ordered 500. Million masks and they'll be coming shortly. And we've distributed 100 million masks. Following our use of the defense production act GM. Announced that its first ventilator is come off the assembly line in Kokomo Indiana great place. They did it in eleven days from start to finish a remarkable testament to the ingenuity of the American worker. GM will ship over 600 ventilator is this month alone. With thousands more to common.

