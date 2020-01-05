Transcript for 40% of inmates infected with COVID-19 at California Correctional facility

He inside terminal island federal prison the spread of cold at nineteen the highest of all federal institutions in the nation. UV near difference here recounts the last poll former inmate has been. Caught in he's. You are scary is body was so are still good. Read he spoke to us. Here fear. Inmate Maurice Smith described to his wife. Panic in the dorms he said then there's man begging to be tested but current demand in the staff that they cannot be tested in this their at a 10101. Temperature that's the Marshall. That's the official before baking. And he said men are walking around sick everybody. The Bureau of Prisons confirms that the numbers of coated cases exploded to more than half. As of Wednesday 570 of the 1055. Inmates had the virus as did ten staff members to have died. Michael Fleming 59 and Brad regular duties 73 both had underlying health conditions. Terminal island is particularly vulnerable. It's specializes in housing inmates who need long term medical or mental health care than at a says the last she heard from are 59 year old asthmatic has been. He did not qualify for testing. That he was sick. They're like in these bags that are on the ground and there's only I have I eat between Omaha. We drew and other inmates do you gotta go there is not used. So ended up a red flag the prison has set up temporary feel quarters with the help of the US Coast Guard. Now all inmates are being tested. The positives separated from the negatives in a letter to the Bureau of Prisons. Congress in the Nanette paragon says prison leadership either had no idea how to protect the inmates in their care from this. Or they simply did not pay attention. Either of those is completely unacceptable. Now the question will measures should be enough to being a difference yeah on edge her husband was sent to be released next week. She's worried and left wondering. I vehicle. And they knew he had spinal my husband's strong. He's shown costs and he. Even copper as a what the sole. I just one in. Miriam Hernandez ABC seven Eyewitness News.

