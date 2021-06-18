More than 700,000 Americans have died from COVID-19

Physician at Stanford Children&rsquo;s Health, Dr. Alok Patel, discusses the vaccine mandates for teachers and students as California announces its statewide mandate.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live