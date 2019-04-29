Transcript for 704 confirmed cases of measles this year throughout US: CDC

Now we turn to the measles outbreak here in the United States in the CDC has been documenting this and seen. A rapid rise in cases and they just released new numbers. So want to bring in doctor Jan Ashton who's at the CDC in Atlanta. Doctor Jane can you just tell us what this new report shows. So the new numbers just came out literally minutes ago they are up that is not a surprise we are up to 704. Confirmed cases of the measles. Still confined to 22 states there in nineteen hospitalizations. Most of them children the vast majority of these cases again in unvaccinated. Individuals. And this is really the epicenter right here at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta of where the tracking for this outbreak is occurring. So it is a dynamic and evolving outbreak we have not seen at those numbers curtail. We are talking about the most contagious respiratory virus in the world. And again sat at sadly a situation that is pretty avoidable and preventable. With the vaccine. Yet and I understand that you're gonna have an exclusive interview with the director. Of the CDC today what do you really want to get from him in extract from this interview. Well we're going to be talking. Of course about the measles outbreak but again about a variety of public health issues including antibiotic resistance in super bugs. Ebola which is the evolving in Africa again and are we ready in this country to see another case. We're going to be talking about a wide variety of issues including the OPO a crisis suicide the maternal mortality crisis. This is the first interview that director. Doctor Redfield is given with a network medical correspondent so it's a big deal for us and for the network and for our viewers will be adding a lot of information and bringing that to you guys. In short order. All right doctors in ashen thank you so much we appreciate it will be looking out for the update.

