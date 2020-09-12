ABC News Live Update: Biden vows to secure at least 100 million vaccines by April

More
Plus, the mayor of San Diego discusses his city's growing COVID-19 crisis and how family planning has been affected by the pandemic.
12:14 | 12/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Biden vows to secure at least 100 million vaccines by April

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"12:14","description":"Plus, the mayor of San Diego discusses his city's growing COVID-19 crisis and how family planning has been affected by the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"74628538","title":"ABC News Live Update: Biden vows to secure at least 100 million vaccines by April","url":"/Health/video/abc-news-live-update-biden-vows-secure-100-74628538"}