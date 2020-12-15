Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Health care workers nationwide receive COVID-19 vaccine

Good morning I'm Diana San thanks for streaming with us in today's update history made across the country is health care workers get their first doses. Of the club in nineteen vaccine. We have the latest on the race to distribute those potentially life saving doses as the US gets more than 300000. Lives lost. Also ahead president elect Biden calls for unity after the Electoral College certified his went. The court sent a clear signal. The president triumphant. That they would be no part of an unprecedented assault lured the marks. The president trump is vowing to keep fighting with unfounded and wiping rejected claims about the election results. With just 36 days to go until the inauguration. And millions are in the path of a winter nor'easter we have the latest on the storm's track and what this could mean for your holiday deliveries. We begin with those history making moments unfolding across the country after months of fighting the corona virus on the front lines. Health care workers are getting the first doses of the vaccine and it's happening. At a critical time a record 1101000. People are currently in the hospital in the US with the virus in more than 171000. Deaths. In just the last week alone TJ Holmes has the latest. From hope to reality after fighting on the front lines for months American medical personnel getting the first jabs of the Covert nineteen indexing. Icu nurse Sandra Lindsay in New York among the first recipients in the country. Or. And you volunteered. To take the vaccine because you said you wanted to be an example for others can you explain more what you meant by that. Yes I volunteered. I am I am the leader and they organization learn. And so I think it was incredibly important for me to lead by example. Like I do every day and to just inspire people. And to give cold. Across the country medical personnel who have been battling the virus non stop taking part in historic vaccinations. For millions it's still a race against time and getting the vaccines to everyone who wants them can't come soon enough. On Monday the US passing 300000. Deaths 171000 in the last seven days a 101 fatalities an hour. Across the country hospitals overwhelmed with new record times operation warp speed hoping that more than fifty million Americans will be vaccinated by the end of January with axis for the general population by march. Doctors hoping to reach herd immunity by the summer but also complicating matters they still don't know how long. Vaccine will last if the basic question is how can we be sure it's safe when it was developed so quickly. He no joins us a great question to speed was not at all at the sacrifice of safety and so people understandably. Are skeptical about the speed. But we have to keep emphasizing speed means the science was extraordinary that got us here. Are Diane there's not much to show you here now divided getting picked in the norm what they weren't here they've got their. Shipment of vaccine. You're the thoughtful YouTube C Children's Hospital on. Monday they've got. About a thousand doses they thought it had in the mouth of the few people. But over the next couple days they're going to be hundreds of in this room that for the start doing the couple hundred people a period getting vaccinated again it. So but the only been covering this all you're confined we thief. The Eagles have little needle throughout Britain people in the armed to the prick for the army and these folks are getting a full moon sinful heard us. It's right TJ Holmes at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center an incredible feat thanks TJ. And health care providers are also now working to get those vaccines to their patients and workers joining me now for more on that. It down Levine the president of ballot help the hospital system that serves areas of Tennessee North Carolina Virginia. And Kentucky Alan thank you for being here. Talked just threw a little bit of the villages six behind the scenes that are going on right now when. Do you expect to get the vaccine there and that I would pool will be the first people in your health system to get it. Well Diane good thank you good morning actually as I stand here talking to you the first truck. Is pulling up to our hospital in Abington Virginia Johnston memorial hospital and cure broad nursing minimally vouchers going to be the first nurse to receive that that vaccine just a few hours from now and I intend to be there with her. When she takes a vaccine. The logistics of this is incredible you know that the combination of the federal government the military. Private industry getting the vaccines from researched you injectable. And this amount of time is pretty amazing and as we've heard doctor. She say earlier not let the sacrifices of quality Europe or efficacy this is a very highly effective vaccine. And it we. But I know your hospital system serves several rural areas we've heard that health care can be. Little more difficult to access and in some of those parts are air are you finding that there is some extra challenges. The trying to get the vaccine to some of the more rural areas that you serve. Well definitely adds a challenge for work covering two different states in terms of distribution. Our system that stands she states one united counties. So yeah we've got to hub at hospitals and southwest Virginia and three. Public hospitals in north east Tennessee. Those hospital service as the hope we have the freezers air we started preparing for this no weeks and weeks ago. So we're we're prepared for the minute we received the vaccine there's a lot of logistics. That went into this everything from reprogramming our computer systems to be able to track who's received the first shots of that we can get the right people and to get Weathers the fires are vexing them under a vaccine to make sure that they get the right vaccine the second harm. A lot of logistics we have oh hole emergency operations change. And a seventeen that's been working on vaccine distribution for over a couple months now. And you said some of the people that you serve have told ballot help employees that they don't believe Kobe it is real. So how are you fighting against this kind of virus dis information and do you worry that. People in your area will hesitate to bait take the vaccine for that reason. We are concerned about that in and it's been somewhat surprising particularly true or are nursing and physician teens. We've been out there really trying to be lenient heavily to communicate and educate the community about how real the effects of this virus are. Look we just Taro we just her all time high number of new cases just this last Saturday. For the week almost 6000 new cases are our impatience now with coded are at an all time high. And we're seeing all time high number of deaths last week was nearly eighty alone. Or actually say almost a hundred just last week alone adapts and this is in these charges that these are people that struggle. And in really really suffer. In the final hours of their lives and so our nurses and our doctors are really asked us to lean forward and educate the public and we've been doing there and yet it's pro or for sure. So when you talked about this a little bit but this week the apple action highlands region broke its singled day. New case record hospitalizations are up deaths are out so how worried are you about your hospitals reaching capacity especially given the holidays. Well we're grateful to serve the entire region of the apple action highlands and and then we we've focused almost every day on making sure we have the capacity we believed. Based on our modeling we could see as many as 350 to 550. Patients in the next three weeks we obviously you're concerned about that the limitation is staffing as as you know this is happening all over the country. We're no different. So yeah staffing and the limits of our ability to serve the population here really relate back to. The fact that our nurses and doctors have been at this for ten months. Are they keep showing up god bless them and and and thankfully they are and and there are real heroes we're gonna continue to to have their racks and hopefully young. Hopefully get this vaccine distributed as quickly as possible so that we can stabilize. And start C a reduction in cases. And Alan do you feel that your health system is getting that support that you need from state leaders federal leaders. Local leaders. Absolutely governor the governor in Tennessee governor of north and in Virginia. No matter what party they're from may have leaned in very heavily we're in communication with them almost every day. Look this is where ego I use he didn't example fog of war here there's did you went into this thing didn't and we didn't know what we were dealing with and a lot of very difficult decisions have to be made without. A lot of that'd or or. Confirmed information and yeah every day we hear from them inquiring about what's going on at what they can do to help us we're grateful for that and we're just gonna continue to focus on the needs of our of our region. Glad to hear et Al Levine it's in large undertaking. We appreciate the work that you and all of your employees there are doing thank you and thank you for your time today. Thank you don't Douglas the same to you. And with that vaccine now being distributed to front line workers the wait is on for enough doses to achieve. Herd immunity infectious disease specialist an ABC news medical contributor doctor dot Eller and joins me now for more on this and doctor on break this down because this is one of those terms that we heard a lot about. In the beginning of the vendetta Mecca related to whether or not we can achieve herd immunity with enough people getting the virus now we're looking at the hope of getting it. Through a vaccine so can you start registered explaining how herd immunity works. Yes good morning to and it's good to be what you sow herd immunity is an important concept each reached when enough people have developed and unity through vaccination. But to break the Kobe chain of transmission. Civil we don't know exactly how. How much population immunity is enough but we think. Think that is probably somewhere over fifty or 60%. That number varies Andrew depends on the infection you're dealing with in. It really depends and other factors as well we are you within Europe transmission are you having. You know uncontrollable number of cases what season is that our people masking but generally speaking we think it more than 60% of the US is immunized to remember that's close to 200 million people getting two doses at this point then hopefully will reach herd immunity so much used the term hurt protection. Because what's happening is you have enough people who were immediately InterGroup and you really protecting the susceptible people the people that are. Vaccinated for one reason or another you really preventing them from seeing the virus that that's herd immunity. And so does that also include the people who have recovered from cove in nineteen do they contribute to herd immunity or do they need to get. The vaccine in order to do that. Right well it probably. Does again and so one of the points that you're raising his what's the durability. After natural infection how long were you mean for and for that no matter how Longoria are you Munich after the vaccine we don't know these answers yeah with natural infection who looks like. For most people it's probably you know over nine months close to me close to a year at this point so that's good news but they probably do contribute partially treated to this to the herd immunity but remember the sweet and model of just ripping off the band aid and you know scenes you can develop herd immunity through natural infection that won't work that will cause too many casualties that experiment was done it and headed failed. Fiat you know you also just touched on a question that I got on Twitter from a few viewers which was about. The the length of the effectiveness of the vaccine may said it's not really clear but do we know how this will work in the long term is this something we're gonna need to get. Every year let's say or you're gonna need a booster shot every six months Howell how effective is it once you do get the vaccine how long does that last. Will we know how effective it is okay doubt we know it's it's 95%. Effective but that's obviously over the short term because we only have short term effectiveness data over a few months. How long it will last we don't know that remains to be seen we will learn that over time. Bob but he does underscore the importance that we know that it prevents disease but we still don't know how much overall per infection or prevents him we don't know yet how. How much it's going to affect transmission. That's the reason why getting your vaccine is not a license to take up your mess. And I'm sure are the reason why it's so important for us to continue these clinical trials so we continue to answer. More of these questions as we go. Absolutely I mean this is a very usual time right now right it did it speech and does really this duality where were in the midst of a pandemic of darkness. And frustration and exhaustion as we're seeing cases rise hospitalizations. Rising doubts rise. But at the same point I truly believe that this has become the pandemic of hope with Nicole in nineteen vaccines and how safe and effective they are. A pandemic. Hope I wasn't sure I would ever hear you say that doctor Allard and it's great to talk to you as always thank you do to die and and president elect Joseph Biden addressed the nation last night after the Electoral College voted to formally sealed his victory in the Twain twenty election. In his speech Biden called for unity reaching out to not only his supporters. But also to president trump saying it's time to turn the page and start healing the nation. Mary Bruce is in Washington with more. With his victory now official president elect Joseph Biden this morning is looking ahead to the hard work of uniting the country we the people vote it. Faith and our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact. Now it's time to turn the page as it done throughout our history. Do you know added to healed. Friday in offering his strongest condemnation yet of president trumps baseless effort to overturn the will of the voters the court sent a clear signal. The president Charlton. That they would be no part of an unprecedented assault on our democracy and giving high praise to the judges and officials from both parties who defended the integrity of the election they knew this election was overseas. Who has overseen by then it was honest. It was tree and was fair. They saw with their own minds. And they wouldn't be bullied. Into saying anything different. Mr. remarkable all eyes now on Republicans who by and large have refused to recognize Biden's victory this morning some top Republicans are starting to face the facts there. You now prepared to call fired the president thought well I didn't want. Somebody hits you certainly understandable right now let's I think that's process we have yes. Republican congressman Paul Mitchell has had enough to declaring he's leaving the party over his colleagues' refusal to except Biden's win. Calling it quote disgusting and demoralizing. In state capitals across the country Monday the electoral process playing out as it should but the president still backed by some of his staunchest allies is not acknowledging his loss vowing to keep challenging the election outcome. Now Biden says he is starting to hear from some Republicans telling supporters overnight that at least seven mostly senior Republican lawmakers reached out to him to say they look forward to working with the incoming administration to Biden seems to believe that the tide may be turning here but while Republicans may privately. Acknowledge Biden's when many Republicans are still wary of doing so publicly. And a breaking with president from Diane. I'm Mary Bruce forest in Washington thanks Mary. An attorney general bill Barr will be stepping down before Christmas. President trump announced that news on Twitter saying in a tweet that their relationship has been a very good one. And that bar has done an outstanding job. But are has come under scrutiny from the president's and saying the Department of Justice did not uncover evidence of widespread voter fraud. Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is in Washington. With the latest on that good morning Pierre. Diane good morning bill Barr came into the trump cabinet a true believer. He talked to present have been treated unfairly in Russia pro there was no fan of the Mueller investigation. He was a true believer in the power of the chief executive trying to help the present wherever he could. Leaving his critic society was acting more like the president's personal attorney then the nation's chief law enforcement officer. But in recent weeks a relationship grew tests would bar announcing that the Justice Department and the FBI did not find the kind of evidence a wide skill voter fraud. That would change the outcome of the election. That directly contradicted the president's primary messaging after the election. And that it was revealed that part kept secret an ongoing investigation of hundred Biden which Justice Department policy Carlos him to do down the stretch of the campaign. He did this despite intense pressure from the president ultimately sources close of bars say he fell to meet the president's primary standard. He did not do what the president wanted him to do 100% of the time so it was time to go. Diane. All right interesting times here Thomas Morris thank you. And now to the fallout over an op Eds suggesting incoming First Lady doctor Jill Biden. Should drop the title doctor because she is in a medical doctor. A many have called the article sexist and now former First Lady Michelle Obama is weighing in. Our Rachel Scott has more. This morning women are rallying behind doctor Jill Biden speaking out against that controversial lob bed calling for her to lose the doctor from her title. It was this opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal that triggered the backlash. Author Joseph Epstein writing a wise man once said that no one should call themselves doctor unless he has delivered a child I've seen referring to the future First Lady who has a doctorate in education and two master's degrees. As kiddo asking. Any chance you might drop the doctor before your name doctor Jill Biden sounds and feels fraudulent. Not to say a touch comic. Former First Lady Michelle Obama saying those comments strikes in the heart of both women had been hearing for years cheering on instead Graham thrall seeing what also happens to so many professional women. Whether their titles or doctor miss mrs. Or read in First Lady. All too often our accomplishments are met with skepticism even derision Hillary Clinton firing back her name is doctor Jill Biden. And the soon to be second gentlemen Doug am off writing this story would never have been Brit in about a man. Northwestern University were Joseph Epstein had once given lectures saying in a statement the air firmly committed to equity diversity and inclusion. And strongly disagrees that mr. Epstein misogynist pig views the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. noting her father was a non medical doctor as well. An online when the live doctorates adding their titles to their Twitter handles to stand in solidarity with Biden. There are many things in this world that we can argue and debate about and that there are her two or more sides option. But whether we should denigrate women for their professional achievements. Added that is not. Point on which we argue we should all be able to agree at that time for sort Judas want. Even after all the push back the Wall Street Journal's opinion editor defended publishing those words saying the Al breach is overwrought. Because whether you agree or disagree mr. at scenes peace with fair comment. And as for doctor Biden she tweeted this message. Together we will build the world would be accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated rather than diminished. Doctor Joseph Biden's team is labeling that op Ed sexist and disgusting they are calling for it to be taken down. The past decade studies have shown that women are outpacing men when it comes to our earning a doctorate degree but actually less likely to be referred to by their title when addressed by men. Diane. I thank you and a few more things to know before you go a major winter storm is headed for the northeast. As Utah and Colorado cleanup from a snowstorm of their own a nor'easter is now expected to hit the northeast tomorrow afternoon into Thursday morning. The storm could potentially create shipping delays with today being the last day to get ground shipments out in time for Christmas delivery. UPS tells ABC news their meteorologist team is monitoring forecast and we'll work to wrap packages around the storm. If needed. One of the world's most active volcanoes has erupted again Italy's Mount Etna erupted Sunday night sending streams of lava down the mountain. The volcano was still spewing smoke twelve hours later. Authorities said nearby towns were not in danger. And it took nearly three decades for Mariah Carey's all I want for Christmas is used to tap the billboard hot 100 chart. Only one year for the sun to do it again. This song released in 1994. Hit that number one spot last year for the first time as it then is back at number one now for the second year zero. Bryant didn't release a new music video for the song last year. All I want for Christmas now ties chipmunk song for the hot 100 longest leading. And that does evidence ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see you back you're at 11 AM eastern.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.