Good morning I'm David hoberman for Diana say thanks for streaming with that's in today's update the UK has rolled out the first doses of the crime virus vaccine to British citizens. Less than a week after becoming the first western nation. To approve a coma nineteen Maxine. Nine year old Margaret Keane and got a round of applause from health care workers after she became the first to get the vaccine. And that same vaccine could be authorized here in the US by the end of the week. Present time is expected to hold the vaccine summit today at the White House and signed an executive order that would. Prioritize Americans access to vaccines before the US helps other countries. The operation works being chief science advisor for lots of clouds appeared on GMA this morning and said. He doesn't know what that executive order it is this as we learned that over the summer and the White House. Passed on an opportunity of pre order to more doses of the visor Maxine. Yeah he defended the administration's approach to the vaccine purchases this morning. During the summer. If somebody came to us and said let's buy more of this vaccine that vaccines no wonder reasonably well by more. From anyone of those vaccines because we didn't know which one would work and which one may be better than the other. Now the FDA vaccines committee is scheduled to review Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use authorization. On Thursday and the army will release the results of its review of the command culture at Fort Hood. Later today the Clinton investigation was triggered by Vanessa Guillen murder in April Fort Hood. Has been a military base with the highest number of violent crimes of sexual assaults and sexual harassment cases in the entire army. The report's findings will likely lead to changes at the base to address the issues raised by unions disappearance and murder. Fort Hood has already made some changes this year to increase accountability. Fresno like Joseph Biden is expected to nominate retired general weighed Austin as secretary of defense Austin. The be the first African American to wean the Pentagon he served as a four star general in the army and retired in 2016 as the cheap and US Central Command. I'm during his tenure he oversaw US military operations across the Middle East for three years. Defense Secretary nominees are expected to have been retired from the military for at least seven years Austin has only been retired for. For so he will require a waiver from congress. Which trumps Defense Secretary nominee Jim Mattis had to obtain as well. American Airlines has announced that it is offering at home cove in tests to passengers. In an effort to help make people feel as safe as possible should they decide to fly arbiter of Kenya has indeed tales from Miami good morning actor. Gave a good morning form inside this Boeing triple 7 this morning American Airlines is hoping to get more people in these scenes. Starting at the end of this week America to become the first airline to offer all of its pastors. One of these home Colby in nineteen. Testing kits before their flight and here's how worst. If you opt in for 129 dollars who received one of these kids at home in the mail inside. You've got that nasal swab you send it back three days before your flight and you'll have your results. Before you take off. Some cities are on the country she'll offer shorter quarantine period for passengers. With a negative test result. But remember. A negative test is not a green light to travel and the CDC is actually urging Americans right now not the travel at all but if Thanksgiving is any indication. Airports across the country could be packed all over again in just a matter of weeks. One more point here while you're waiting for that negative test that guidance for major cities and airports is to not travel at all and if you have to leave your house. Do your best to avoid public transportation Eva. Combines temperature can then Miami thank you and let this year's holiday shipping surged authorities are warning residents to stay alert for package stacked so. What should you look out the Fords have make sure those packages make it from your doorstep in dear home. Here's will reach. It's an all too familiar scene porch pirates snatching presence right from doorsteps. Now this morning a new warning about those holiday grinch is markets that is is. People adopt. Carly Rowling's in Charlottesville Virginia says she recently became a target an alleged thieves snatching her children's gifts moments after they were delivered on Black Friday. Whenever any gifts or taking in just a vitally holidays disposed it's ambling. Set but something like that happened that sat. Angela yeah. Now with Christmas just over two weeks away authorities are asking residents to be on alert. In Richmond Virginia this search is on for this suspect dressed as a delivery driver accused of stealing packages for multiple homes and in Washington County Oregon where reported thefts are on the rise. Police tracking thieves who pick up boxes with GPS sensors hidden inside. Whoa make it look like an amateur packet you'll put on someone's Portugal to leave it there a couple of weeks this year because of the pandemic more people are shopping online purchases that will land outside people's homes so what can you do to protect us packages experts say security cameras are great at deterring or catching thieves but it does do is give us that immediate evidence that immediate picture of this is the person who did this and there's a potential trust the possibly recognized them. And a new tool from Amazon the ring mailbox sensor promising to alert you every time your mailbox is opened. Some more tips for you to make sure your packages don't get stolen request a signature upon delivery if you're not going to be home we've specific instructions for the delivery person to the package isn't left somewhere so obvious. And tractor package on line all the way to your house your front door. And safely inside your home. Peta. Well read Flores thank you. Today marks forty years since the death of music iconic John Lennon and the former beatle was returning to his Manhattan apartment when Mark David Chapman shot him Lenin was rushed to the hospital. But died a few minutes later. And and peace activists took to the streets to celebrate the lights on the legendary musician. Fellow beatle Paul McCartney tweet in this photo I've been to saying it was a sad. Sad day but that he is remembering his friend John. With a great joy he brought to the world's. Let's turn ask your latest science and technology headlines here's Kenneth Patton. Today's tech fights an app that tells you who might have been exposed to the corner virus. It's going largely on use apple and Google introduced at six months ago and it's designed to protect personal information. But only eighteen states have made the technology available and people living in those locations have been activated it. And south Texas a 165. Foot tall rocket is ready to fly today Elon Musk showed off the new look for his starship. A prototype space tax policy used to send people to space. The rocket is supposed to reach eight miles above the earth today are higher than previous test flights. And Twitter is out with this list of most tweeted about people into 120. Number three George Floyd. Number two was Joseph Biden and the number one most tweeted about person and Tony twenty. President truck does your tax bite Eva back to you. Dane Keane can act and that doesn't read as ABC news live update and even pilgrim in for Diana stayed out. 