-
Now Playing: Dramatic rise in ADHD medication mishaps among kids and teens, report finds
-
Now Playing: ADHD and Brain Development
-
Now Playing: Can General Anesthetic for Toddlers Lead to ADHD?
-
Now Playing: ADHD rates in kids have increased over the past 20 years, new study says
-
Now Playing: Doctor who saved date with CPR on the beach goes viral
-
Now Playing: Daughter loses 55 pounds to donate kidney to 'superhero' dad
-
Now Playing: Comparing different types of nut butters
-
Now Playing: Whole grain versus white: Which grain is best for you?
-
Now Playing: Pink's son has 'hand, foot and mouth disease': What to know
-
Now Playing: As teens turn to cosmetic surgery, study outlines new age-appropriate guidelines
-
Now Playing: How to keep kids stress-free with meditation
-
Now Playing: Cow milk, soy, plant-based milk: Which one is right for you?
-
Now Playing: 'Just Breathe': Mallika Chopra's guide to help kids de-stress and learn mindfulness
-
Now Playing: Girl who met Drake gets 2nd wish: A new heart
-
Now Playing: Aspirin disappoints for avoiding first heart attack, stroke
-
Now Playing: Harvard professor calls coconut oil 'pure poison'
-
Now Playing: New study cites 'no safe level' when it comes to alcohol consumption
-
Now Playing: How to find the best energy bar for you
-
Now Playing: Breastfeeding linked to reduced risk of stroke later in life
-
Now Playing: How changing the way you sit can help decrease back pain