Africa CDC head: ‘Cooperation and collaboration’ key to Africa’s COVID success

More
Dr. John Nkengasong, director of Africa’s CDC, discusses how coordination and early, aggressive lockdown measures helped African countries contain the coronavirus.
8:17 | 10/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Africa CDC head: ‘Cooperation and collaboration’ key to Africa’s COVID success

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:17","description":"Dr. John Nkengasong, director of Africa’s CDC, discusses how coordination and early, aggressive lockdown measures helped African countries contain the coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"73443764","title":"Africa CDC head: ‘Cooperation and collaboration’ key to Africa’s COVID success","url":"/Health/video/africa-cdc-head-cooperation-collaboration-key-africas-covid-73443764"}