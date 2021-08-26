Transcript for Alabama woman helps vaccinate rural community in Alabama

The vast majority of Kobe patients. In the hospital are unvaccinated. In Alabama just 37%. Of residents have been fully vaccinated it's the lowest rate in the country. But the remote I incorporated community of canola Alabama is 94%. Vaccinated. Despite the closest vaccination center being. At least thirty minutes I would drive away. So why is it making such a change their distort the Oliver joining me now she in the county commissioner. Actually organize pop up vaccination center she has now helped 340. People there get vaccinated. Dorsey we were all talking about you yesterday when we were looking at these numbers and we can order we did it we could not wait to talk to you you are amazing you know that you are a hero in that down. Gear we'll tell us personal about canola a lot of us had to take a look at the map and bigger at exactly where it is it's a special community discredit Tillis. I'm canal is sound and out rule and taboo now. About bomb clouds finish talent from outside gators. But I think Tuscaloosa. We have Sammy. Amassed from absolute. No access here we have about. Shannon some matters to Tuscaloosa. We don't rural area but quietly you know where you don't see no cracks like you say are so. In aromatic cannon know everybody. That mixes here and you know. We'll ever get it. Ever gonna know you now because you have been on the map by friends and so let's. Talk about this vaccination effort that you started what made you decide. To do this and how did Jew how did you even begin. But at the end yeah I always last news enact check probably clinic and Edelstein the best night he did not all of the delegates steadily they're not TI 89. What I he had decided to. I went cylinder inside and outside we're all he may issue a colleague Leon educate your letter Sears CEO. So that great when he DA gives you chance to get their grass next year be. Madison. You don't you become. I discounted keeping Curtis noted acting current governor Ladd always against me you know our if you keep in courage and eleven hours is not. Hey I get out to be better for UG UK and not yet. And white Jack you are. Well what why do you think they didn't want to get vaccinated what were they telling you and then what did you say in response to them. I got a lot of analysts say. Actress Kate take a chance. They get enough office spirit nominate you teased and I'll ask some analysts say in just how cheeks you know and analysts say I'll wait just a matter UC adding over that Al cannery you know. Oh I may not be. So let me ask you this why did they believe miss Dorothy. Why was your campaign so successful. I guessed it cows were easier all the time not at all not only be college. Colleen nice change. You're are ready you know me. Hey you know I believe you can't compete any area. Now network ad notes however we cheery tune in and I Gallo's own economy and our concern about let me show and about eight. This chair and it tastes good laughs out shallow they can almost hear about what I do and they are no meat and Pakistan would make to get and they know actually wrap. Own so what's your message to repeat to people who may be watching our interview right now and they're still has it sent. To get the vaccine what do you say to them because ups they what I assured us you. But. Second. There is still ZEA's cedars. And I encouraging. It fascinating account ego be battered beauty yet fascinating. And not to you bassinet become dizzy a lot on his game. I know I used a year. I don't take it changed go here and it fascinated me how it'd be better pay you any program. But you let mr. earthy you have put canola on the map we love you and appreciate what you're doing thank you so much for Colin with us this morning appreciate you Dorothea Oliver. Team you bet.

