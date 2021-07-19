Transcript for American Academy of Pediatrics recommends everyone wear masks in school

Front line workers around the country sounding the alarm about the Coca delta Varian. Nearly every state in the country except South Dakota and Wyoming is reporting an increase in new coat would cases. The average number of cases in the US is up 158%. In the last four weeks. With hospitalizations up nearly 40%. Senior national correspondent Steve Boson Sami has the latest. Health care workers in the nation's hospitals are concerned this morning by the new numbers of Kobe case is they're seeing again most likely caused by the delta variant of the corona virus. In Oklahoma the average number of hospital admissions for Covert nineteen. As nearly tripled in the last month or. Basically full now who. Are we and seen that since the height of the pandemic and in January and February. Every state but South Dakota and Wyoming is reporting a rise in new cases nearly 191000 people are currently hospitalized nationwide about 26% more this week. Then last week that still of course much better than the all time high of 125000. Cope with nineteen hospitalizations. That country reached in January but authorities worry that the numbers are moving in the wrong direction George spoke to doctor she should job earlier this morning. The evidence is getting more clear by the day. If you're not vaccinated and got a very good chance of getting the delta variant. And getting very sick that's right around the evidence is that this virus is going to be with us for a long time is to become endemic. So everybody is either gonna end up at some point getting vaccinated or they're gonna end up getting infected. People really have to be very careful author of here unvaccinated. And the best way to protect yourself is to get. Shop. Authorities here at the CDC say that most of the outbreaks are happening in states with low vaccination rates but they do say there is one bright spot. That in these same states. Where the word has gotten out about these new infections in new hospitalizations. They're seeing a slight increase in the number of people who are new leave vaccinated. Diane. Right we'll take the bright spot story can privacy mostly sunny in Atlanta thank you. Let's bring in Sanford health physician doctor look Patel for more on this tax Patel. Thanks for being here Ada for now only kids twelve and over can get vaccinated in many parents are hesitant. To vaccinate their kids and also how vulnerable are kids and teens to the delta variant. Or good morning and you know routines right now are still susceptible to almost half and. Pandemic romance more concerning as Irwin knows that the public is way more contagious. We don't necessarily know that's more legal Irsay. To get more children works well Israel you're gonna inevitably get more severe illness and you know it breaks our earnings he's integrate children in the icu in Mississippi. Weren't totally get vaccinated are at risk because of you don't round and we're not getting themselves protected and you don't even right now in the Bay Area I'd seen and heard stories of teens getting open making a decent Albertson's. When it's totally preventable so kids teens adolescents are actually invulnerable not Internet severe illness that also spurred on parks and there's sure you gotta keep protected. Some schools are set to bring students back as soon as this week. And now the American academy of pediatrics his rectum recommending everyone Wear a mask in school this fall because so many kids. Won't be protected so what do you think is that necessary. You know it's really hard to Connecticut may. National guidance about masks all diesel stipulations about her book a nation rate what I do want people who look at the new guidance from an optimistic re. American academy of pediatrics and public officials are doing everything they can't ensure this layer protection recommendation. Prior to getting kids that email personal learning and you don't what are we don't want he's been massively look at our communities and what are we to keep it protected and back CE. Until you know we have a special eye on all the schools in south eastern United States who don't have idols. And when they reopen schools. There's a huge potential of local outbreaks and. I stand by all the things we duty Pittsburgh are to ensure that they're back in class Reno. It's about from benchmark and that's kind of really disparity in education we've seen over the past year. Other prime minister of Israel says data there shows that Pfizer vaccine is giving quote significantly less protection against infection. From the delta variants so what does the data show at this point about the effectiveness of vaccines. Against the delta Varian and what do you make of that. You know dinosaurs and us unstuck because in other studies coming from all over the world now or about eight minutes of the backseat. Is your smaller study that imports citing showed about 64% protect great I. Once study from all over the world. As our merger Bob ED Schneider percent against the current and getting it all series. Early data shows that Johnson Johnson during the United States and or 60%. It out some people say oh let's not 90% of what. We are not people protected by an equally backs needed 67%. It's pretty solid. And that's why we are seeing that 1998. I percent. Severe illness right now constellations are all be on their backs he believes in vaccine still work gets the go very. So this 89 60% they're talking about Pfizer Madeira a J&J. This is against infection. At all not just serious infection hospitalization. This. Correct this is against it back channel symptomatic illness. Now remember we the number racial moving around to question isn't necessarily it vaccines work against the very. Question is more rapid durability and how long protection lasts. Is there a difference between someone who was vaccinated by merger are in its September. Ursa somewhat immune gotten all the summer and that's what really see Morgan and I heard a whole debate about the shot coming. Now England is ending nearly all of its code restrictions today case is there are rising but hospitalizations. Are staying low so what does that tell you. Britain's. Also what we saw here United States you know we're waxing about 6060%. Of people living in England are already vaccinated or to have read and a which we tax freedom day in a a rat sporadic at times throughout this country freedom day started where this year whereas in the Bay Area it was in June. Or and what I'm worried about anyone isn't seeping that we see. Your local outbreaks seabright balance editors nightclub Wear to the people they're born backseat in England. Are still going to be susceptible to dull the very end we may see outbreaks. Alter our country and then what's worrisome results equal and that we got planes and it's our C mortgage operates. Same rule always was heard saying going to be protected its we're likely you know pointless massive national circus. And at least three people staying in the Olympic village have now tested positive for Kobe how concerned are you that the Olympics. Could lead to a surge in cases. You know REMICs are going to be an period interest seen litmus test for our local protection. I'm your 70000. People commute from around the world. Are athletes trainers people it's actually the Olympics. Until you know it is concerning that people. We want to arm backs it get sick and beat this disease one train all I'm not able to go and compete and the saints and is not a bigger products machinery is divided in Japan huge lie about who once again is not thinks of the cultural significance are really missing from the Olympics hoping that they're doing everything. Not just promoting vaccinations. And also promoting alternate mitigation strategies to keep we say. I had talked to look Patel always great to have you thank you. Thank you Dan.

