Transcript for Americans returning to work can be tested daily 'very soon,' says Trump

I can follow on that yourself your senior staff if you just referenced is able to get tested every day. When will it be that Americans across the country will be able to get tested every day as they go back to work. Person and relievers here's an interesting question because normally you would've said that. You are not tested and you would have been you know documents and are getting tests itself we get tested. It's a problem and we don't get tested it's a problem. But I like the way you question was phrased better this way because it is a positive we are tested we have great capability look at. All of these machines here that are credible machines. The best anywhere in the world no no place in the world has this kind of equipment the countries are calling sophisticated job countries and they're calling lots of countries. And we're trying to make as much. As we can available to them because as nothing like what we've been able to do and it. Literally a couple of months what they've been able to do the private sector what they see how they got it done this is a five to fifteen minute test as an example the Abbott Laboratories test. These tests are highly sophisticated very quick very good. This is things that didn't even exist a short while ago so we do have a great testing capability at the White House we're doing it. And I think generally speaking we had to call with the governor's the other day generally speaking in. Without exception they were all extremely happy with what's going on with respect to their testing. Country what should people be told to go back to work until they have that assurance that day there. Co workers were able to get which were still out there we're leaving that up to the governors as you know and if we see something wrong we'll column out and we'll stop it. But we are leaving adapted the governor's summer being. Not aggressive enough in my opinion and some are being a little bit aggressive but they're being very careful and the people of the country they've learned a lot over the last two months. They've learned about social distancing and washing your hands and other things that we've all learned and talked about. They've learned about a see everybody just about everybody has a face mask they learned about face masks the good and the bad by the way it's not out one sided thing believe it or not. But. Our country is learned our country's been incredible. And you see the numbers are dropping very substantially the numbers are dropping around. Our country very very substantially so we leave that John up to the governors and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.