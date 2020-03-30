Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

And we're joined now by doctor again Ashton for a look at some of your medical questions about the code did nineteen crisis so doctor -- move on to the first question. They asked could we use C pap machines to help fill the gap in our ventilator shortage would it help prevent. Moderately ill patients from being hospitalized. I like the way this person's thinking that the answer is no definitely no and the reason for that is that seat pat machines. And and other types of respiratory treatments can actually push pressure into the airway. And cause I'll an error association of these viral particles. Putting people in the room at greater risk so seat path. No for our furcal mid nineteen all right our next question in this. Our medical professionals looking into the potential symptoms of losses smell and taste. As a precursor. To the onset of the other common symptoms of fever shortness of graphic Sadr. They are and by the way Amy I had that I have a loss of taste. Last weekend so my radar was up as well there have been some. Anecdotal reports that started to come out of the UK. As many as 30% of patients diagnosed with covad nineteen who also reported a loss since smell and taste. Now we know with upper other respiratory viruses you can see that. But your nose and throat specialists are real least trying to study this to see if this is an early sign it right now is not an indication for testing in an avid self but it's definitely something that's on people's radar and cracked. Next question I have lupus and take hydroxy clerk when there are shortages nationwide making it difficult for autoimmune patients to get their refills. What is being done to protect and make sure those who already rely on it daily to live. We'll still be able to get their prescriptions filled. This is really important Amy and we started mentioning this last week pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies are trying desperately to ramp up production. Hydroxy Clark when it also goes by the brand name plaque when L because people with rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. Need that medication every single day so that's why when you hear a drug being tested in clinical trials. The verdict is not in yet we do not know that this is going to be helpful for patients who are sick with colds in nineteen. And unfortunately. You know that Doug train left the station and everyone tried to you to get their hands on it and rate now. There's no indication that can help and it can also have risks so it really needs to be reserved for patients who have been prescribed it especially for autoimmune conditions. Are right this next question and I've had a lot of people asking this wondering this. Is it possible to have had Kobe nineteen in late January or early February without having traveled outside of the country. Short answer I think it is possible you know Wien we need to remember that in China and they started seeing unexplained pneumonia in December. So with 101000. People or more coming into the United States from Asia every single day before the travel bans were put into place. Of course it's possible that some upper respiratory infections especially in February. Work covic nineteen and we just didn't know about it yet but again we get those antibody test the blood tests to check if we'd been exposed. That need be able to give us some detective work information on that gets Anderson my brother's a position and he said in February he was treating people with what he called SSV some sort of virus. And so now the bigger question is whether or not that was actually coded nineteen back then and so. We'll wait and see when we get that test correct. Yes aren't yet a lot of people asking that I'm wondering if next question I am a cashier at my store put up plexiglass sneeze guards on our registers between us and our customers. Candid droplets still go around the plexiglass. Sneeze guards. I think the answer is yes there's still a lot that we don't know about how these droplets are viral particles travel and move. But it's an example cashier's. There are so many people in doing their job are putting themselves at some risk so again that's my social distancing is so so important right now just a study out in the last couple of weeks suggested that these big viral particles. Can linger in the air for up to three hours maybe longer that doesn't mean there airborne but we know that the droplets can travel some distance in the air so. You know how high that guard is will determine how protected someone could be. Harder next question are researchers looking into why it affects certain people differently than others. Absolutely they are and that's why we need to see this CDC we call it debt and then WR the published case reports of the US cases. Because we need to understand. Who is at greater risk rather than just these giant categories. People with advancing age and certain underlying medical conditions we know that we want to do a deeper dive. Because of course we're seeing younger patients also becoming sick in some cases critically ill. And so the more we can understand about the patient profile to better able being not only to treat them but also hopefully to prevent disease as well and quickly you know my kids are talking about this weekend so it's made their rounds to the younger group asking me mom what's my blood type because. There is now some research showing to potentially your blood type could affect how severely you get symptoms. Right very preliminary it hasn't been peer reviewed yet data but out of China suggesting that people with certain blood types. Were at significantly higher risk of becoming ill with Kobe's nineteen and other blood types. That tight O may be protected now this is not going to be anything beneficial for the general public. But it could help strata high risk for health care workers but again it means a lot more date so right now. Don't rush out and try to find out your blood had half. All right doctor Jenn we appreciated thank you.

