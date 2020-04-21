Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

farewell. Now, Dr. Jen Ashton is here with look at some of the answers with some questions viewers have been sending us about the covid-19 crisis. First question, do medical professionals think that we'll have to deal with covid-19 every year like the flu or once we have a vaccine will we be done with it? Well, there's precedent, Amy, we know all of the other strains of coronavirus, which some cause the common cold, we have to deal with them every year. We also know the class of coronaviruses, viruses are prone to mutation and this one is no different. It's slowly mutating but not in a way that's making more severe, but that's something vaccine developers are looking at. Whether or not the vaccine they developed this time will stick for the future. But there's still a lot we don't know. Still a lot to know. The next question also deals with the vaccine, if a vaccine for covid-19 is developed, what will we done to encourage/compel anti-vaxxers to be vaccinated? Well, you know, that's a really important question. We have seen with this global health crisis here in the united States the unprecedented step, if you remember back, unprecedented, where quarantines were instituted for people returning to the United States from China. So it is possible that the federal government could institute legal action against people who don't vaccinate against covid-19 because of the significant health crisis or threat that it represents, and we do see some of those legal measures in place with other communicable and infectious diseases so we'll have to see what happens with that. Because it's important that everyone complies, correct, from a medical standpoint? Exactly, I mean, there are some things that people opt out it only represents a threat for that person but there are other things that if they opt out it may represent a bigger threat for their community and society at large, so that will have to be worked out in the future. All right, next question, I still don't totally understand the basis behind antibody testing, doesn't this only show previous infection, not immunity? That person is not alone. There are so many people who are struggling with antibody testing and understanding. It's complex and complicated. This field of immunology. The short answer to that question is, yes, it shows evidence of past infection, it doesn't tell us whether we're protected in the future, but most infections, when you mount an immune or antibody response and you make this class known as igg you are in in fact protected in the future but they're still figuring that out and we've heard Dr. Anthony Fauci among other infectious disease experts, they suspect people will be protected in the future. And this next question, I have seen popping up on social media in recent days, is there a connection between covid-19 and altitude sickness? The short answer is, there are some features that are similar, so what we're seeing in some patients with covid-19 pneumonia is that their blood oxygen levels drop to a point that in many other scenarios would be incompatible with someone talking and thinking. Some patients with covid-19, with this low level of blood oxygen, they're fine. They're talking to people and so there are certain features of altitude sickness that are similar. One of the things that people are looking at then, if they have some of these similarities in terms of their clinical features can one of the medications, to prevent altitude sickness, can that be used in treating some of this low blood oxygen level that's seen in patients with covid-19. Again, being researched and being studied. Very interesting indeed. Dr. Jen Ashton, as always, thank you so much. Submit your questions to Dr. Jen Ashton on her Instagram. At drjashton.

