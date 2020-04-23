Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

We know you had a lot of questions about this pandemic so let's turn now. To doctor again Ashton for some clear answers doctor Jenn will begin with our first question. Do and a bodies or the ability to produce them in our bodies impact the severity of the virus. Well we don't know but it's really the question is the opposite does the severity of the virus impact our bodies abilities to produce antibodies. We are still looking into that in other words we don't know if that 25 to 50% of the people who are infected with Kobe's nineteen and show no symptoms. We're very very mild symptoms. If they make antibodies just like people who have more severe symptoms we also don't know if the level of those antibodies. Correlates with immune protection C you can have what we call height traders. But a low immune results from that and that is all being research labs so interesting in speaking of people who were asymptomatic our next question asks if final rounds along with Kobe nineteen and they had it. But do not show symptoms how exactly can they pass on. I love though the scientific way this person is thinking Amy and that is a good question. But the premise of infectious disease. Is that remember you don't have to be symptomatic. To be infectious or contagious those are two completely different things. So the short answer to that question is. A person who's asymptomatic with Coca nineteen spreads the disease the same way we think people with symptoms do. Respiratory droplets with breathing talking laughing coughing sneezing if they have any of those just breathing can spread respiratory droplets or. By contact. They wiped their nose they touch their mouth and then they touch a surface or shake your hand and you could potentially get it that way makes its are right next question recent research has suggested. That of those in New York State who died from carbon nineteen. Only about 5% had asthma should people with asthma be less concerned now than they were previously. This has been really interesting Amy because people are watching closely the patient characteristics of those. People who have been seriously ill or who have died of Kobe's nineteen and trying to tease out what are their risk factors what's the clinical characteristic picture. Asthma as a chronic condition. And also as a pulmonary condition. You would think that it would dramatically increase a person's risk. But so far it has an appear that way now in the specialty of asthma. And allergy. They are still looking at this patient population as a more high risk group. But again it also depends on the severity of asthma we know that respiratory infections of any kind. Ken traitor or precipitate it and asthma attack so people with asthma and they should have their inhalers or medications make sure they don't run out they should have their peak flow meters so they can follow their numbers and they should be in touch with their health care provider and have a plan for what to do if they were to become L always good to be prepared of course. Next question what do you think are the risks with the mucous membranes of the eyes nose and not being exposed in the water pump a pool. Great question so there's good news which is that chlorine and the PH of most swimming pools kills almost everything it just depends on the time we know that for example the bacteria E. Coli dies within about a minute. Of exposure but other viruses like hepatitis could take more than fifteen minutes to be killed in an average swimming pool. So we haven't tested. This corona virus in those environments hot tub swimming pools. But in general most things will be killed it's just a matter of when.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.