Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Wow. New questions every day about this pandemic emergency, Dr. Jen Ashton is back with some answers to your questions, and Dr. Jen, first question, I have a family member who needs to fly for work. Are there any other safety measures besides gloves and masks that you would recommend? That's really the most important for the passenger. You can try to plan the time of that travel, to lower peak hours if possible. What's interesting about travel, some degree of travel isn' going to be optional or elective in the near future. We're starting to see as we said before, airlines will start to play around on how they can help reduce the risks. Cover your nose and mouth. Clean your hands. All right, our next question, are sinus drainage and post-nasal drip possible symptoms of covid-19 even without a fever? Interesting, because we're hearing the CDC revise the symptoms. They added six symptoms to covid-19. It used to be fever, cough, shortness of breath. Now they've added body aches, loss of smell and taste, sore throat, headache. Here's the important thing with postnasal drip and allergies. We're in allergy season. As I always say, you can have more than one thing at the time. Yes, it's possible that you could have a mild case of covid and allergies and one of new symptoms the CDC added was a sore throat. So, again, above the neck symptoms it's possible. I'm sure we'll be seeing that list of symptoms get expanded in the future. Next question, I'm a college professor recovering from covid-19 and am struggling with sudden loss of secondary language fluency. Has there been any research on cognitive impairments related to covid-19? No formal research and data out yet. But you could imagine how frightening that could be. We talked about neurological manifestations to covid-19. There have been in reports in the medical literature of people presenting with headache, seizure, dizziness, so cognitive function we may see that certainly in seriously ill covid-19 patients who've been in icu, that's to be expected. But we'll hope that things return back to normal. Okay, next question, we have been talking about pregnancy. This one about new moms, is it safe to vaccinate babies or give booster mmr shots without testing them for covid-19? Any expected complications like fever or anything else? A couple of things with this. Because it's really heard. We heard the American academy of pediatrics. Number one, fever is a possibly a good reaction of our body to anything, whether it's a vaccination or exposure to something like covid right now, pediatricians' offices aren't testing babies for covid-19 before they administer immunizations, that might change in future. We have to remember, those immunizations are important. Any concerns, parents should talk to the pediatrician. Great advice. Dr. Jen, thank you. If you have questions for Dr. Jen, submit to her on her Instagram. Mask and face coverings have

