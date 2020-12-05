Transcript for Answers to your COVID-19 questions

with all of the answers that you seek with honesty each and every time. The first question, if you're trained in cpr, is it safe to perform during the covid-19 pandemic? What a good question. It's an excellent question, Amy, and we have to distinguish between in-hospital cpr and out of hospital bystander cpr. First of all, many people don't know that the American heart association long ago changed its cpr out-of-hospital protocols to be hands-only. You don't need to do breathe or ventilate, mouth-to-mouth anymore. That's only for in-hospital settings. That should be taken out of the equation. And again, when you talk about risk versus benefit, out of hospital bystander cpr saves lives. The small risk of possibly being exposed to coronavirus when most cases are mild versus the benefit of saving someone's It makes a lot of sense. It's pretty clear. Next question, as a parent should I feel safe about my child going to day camp or sleepaway camp this summer? That's something a lot of parents are asking. Absolutely. It's still evolving. We heard from camp directors nationwide and locally, they're still evaluating the data. Obviously the safety of their campers and the staff is their top priority. You know, it's a closely densely populated environment where there's prolonged close contact. A recent study just out of Jama pediatrics the author in looking at severe cases of covid-19 in the pediatric age groups say children with severe illness, it's significant but far less frequent than the adult population. So it doesn't mean it never happens. Again, in general, less frequent. All right, next question, do medical professionals think if Americans were healthier as a nation -- for example, obesity and heart disease race -- that the virus would not have been as deadly? That's an interesting question. That's interesting. The short answer is yes. We know that the pre-existing conditions like obesity, which can lead to type II diabetes and high blood pressure, are associated with increase risk of covid-19. That's not to say to blame the people who are made to be sick because it's their fault. This is something that we can target behavior and pre-existing medical conditions to improve people's health and there have been fatalities in people who have none of these conditions. It's part of the picture, but it's not the whole picture. Next question, as many states reopen, what events are the most high risk in terms of becoming infected? This is fascinating. There's starting to be more data, a lot is pieced together with existing case reports about environments are riskier versus safer, we think, with covid-19. Again, they're looking back, they're piecing this together. When they look at the biggest superspreading events, prisons, nursing homes, meat packing obviously in this country, those are the biggest. And then we go to social events, like weddings, funerals, birthday parties, that represents 10% of superspreading events. Face to face business contact is also high. The good new that outdoor environments represent about 0.3% of superspreading. The more ventilated the area it appears the lower risk for a lot of people to get sick. And you submit questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram. @Drjashton. Now to a bizarre symptom of

