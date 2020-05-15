Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now with doctor Jan asked in his ready to answer your medical questions about this virus and its spread said doctor Jenn first question. Could this new complication in children linked to cove in nineteen would be a form of race and we don't think so at this point again with this question is referring to is this paper inflammatory shocked picture that teens to be following covic nineteen infection. In the pediatric age group. And CDC just put an alert out about it yesterday but rays send drumming is really something we see it's rare first of all very rare. On the in children usually after a viral infection at noon at which time they were treated with aspirin so. Mostly raised syndrome attacks the brain central nervous system some liver damage has different features right now there's no indication that they share similar features luckily Daria kitchen now. Next question our medical professionals concerned that once a vaccine is available. A segment at the population won't take it due to anti vaccines insists that short answer yes we're always concerned about that. I'm but what's interesting is you know the anti vaccine movement which across the world is very very small but very very vocal. If it's really not just the anti Baxter's and the pro Baxter's there's a huge group of people who are undecided. You know it's my opinion that we're never gonna really change opinions of people who are so polarized and feel so strongly one where the other. But the undecided group is really that's the mean concerns from scientists researchers clinicians and public health officials so. Of course you know were going to be keeping and I am right this is a situation where one person's decision can affect someone else that's that's absolutely correct are right next question I'm a group instructor at a large gym which is reopening with distancing and lower capacity but masks. We'll be optional during exercise. Did any tips on how we can remain safe. Hi I'm gonna be looking at this tale I mean misses a big concern obviously I'd be fine it's a concern in this environment because there are a lot of contacts hotspots and and surfaces that people are touching and people are breathing hard and sweating. And spewing salon have not all over the place. So no formal recommendations on his at this point but aside from distancing and remember. There's nothing magical about the sixty number it's at least six feet so the farther apart you can be. The better anywhere that can have a windows open doors open ventilation and that's going to be helpful. Wiping down those surfaces and yes if you're not breathing too hard. Wearing a mask isn't really gonna be important because you know we've all seen people in perhaps we've even been apart when you're lifting you know people give Greg opera not critics. How many are left up next it's pretty clear but not predicated seven quake next question is it possible that we can see people getting tested before being allowed back to school or work. The answered yes but here's the 800 pound gorilla in the room when you talk about testing we've heard a lot about are there enough taps test for people to get tested are their nest test for everybody. Potentially it's for everybody to get tested. Multiple times sequentially in series' media every month may be every two weeks because remember if you test negative for active infection. You get run negative for ever so. That then gets into the sit the topic of reagents and supply chains in the whole world in meeting these supplies that go into these tests so. Very very complicated issue and I'm thinking that we are gonna see not just testing criteria for schools or workplace but. Sequential and staggered and multiple testing that makes a lot of sense and certainly a tricky. Yes a very big issue to tackle our doctor Jenn thank you very much and you can submit questions to doctor Jan on errands to Graham. At doctor.

