Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Well it is a new week and time now for a new round of questions for doctor Jan Ashton for doctor Jan thanks for BM with us once again. Our viewers are curious you've got the answers we get to the first question. As we get closer to bug season is there any more research available about the virus being transmitted through mosquitoes or other insects short answer no but in the world of infectious diseases. That it is considered that the mosquito is the deadliest animal in the world because we know that mosquitoes can transmit other viruses. Malaria and Zeke West Nile Virus. The good news at this point there is zero evidence that stars could be two or corona virus is blood borne for mosquito borne OK that is good news our next question do we know more about why some people who had cove in nineteen continue to suffer from symptoms. Months after their initial diagnosis. I'm glad we got this question because so much of the focus have been on the people who are sick and very little on the recovery process. We don't know yet why this virus produces symptoms in some that linger for weeks or even months and a lot of these people feel. Really ignored because they're better with the acute phase of this illness but really still suffering they're getting bizarre. Muscle aches and pains they have extreme fatigue in some cases even Condit averse psychological manifestations that really do linger so. Rate now we don't understand why this virus does that. But my advice my prescription medically give yourself time this is unchartered territory and we have to be patient with ourselves. And we're all being patient waiting for a vaccine -- for some sort of medicine in the meantime this next question asks are there any dietary suggestions. Medical professionals have to help fight against the virus well I'm. Particularly interested in a scene because as you know I also have a degree in nutrition and I feel that in general we neglect in the field of nutritional science a lot in medicine. Short answer this question no no dietary suggestions but there is research ongoing and some and I NIH funded trials. Looking particularly at the role of vitamin. In its association with the lowering the associated risk of not just this corona virus and -- nineteen but other well known respiratory infection so. Again it's not ready for prime time yet but there is some data that suggested people with higher levels of vitamin. Are less likely to become infected or seriously ill and of no we've seen the association between particularly high rates. As you know in nursing home population and an African American and Hispanic people. All of whom are known to be at greater risk for low vitamin. Our next question has there been any connection to the veep thing lung illness outbreak from 20192020. And Kobe's nineteen and short answer no because they haven't yet tracked to deed deed people who are confirmed to be cyclical but nineteen or in unfortunately who have died of co the nineteen disease. And whether they have a history of smoking or gaping. But it is theorized by Pullman knowledge is that anything that has a potential for dramatically weakening pulmonary function respiratory function obviously. When added together can be potentially not good but no official association are published data yet aren't doctor Jenner as always thank you so much. And you can submit questions to doctor Jan on her plans to grant at doctor.

