Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

We have doctor Jan Ashton here with us once again to shed some light on. Your many corona virus questions I loved his first glance because I myself have asked and who why is fourteen days the magic number of days to self quarantine I think here asking for a friend right ray has fun. So here's what we know at this point we know that act we think there's an incubation period of up to fourteen days we know based on published data that the average incubation from exposure to symptoms is five days for corona virus. By eleven days and 97% of people infected will show symptoms and by fourteen days. 1989%. Of people so it's not that there will never be someone who show symptoms after fourteen days it's just that. 99%. It happens in that two week window if we learn more which as you know I always say. That may change but right now that's what we now are we have another numbers question. Our viewer asks do medical professionals think that the actual numbers of covad nineteen infected people. Could be double or triple more than reported case and as such as medical professionals Amy its top epidemiologist him people who use computer models. To track curbs and raids. They can estimate that it might be. Ten times as many confirmed cases because again we've heard that tip of the iceberg phenomenon so many people infected. Had no symptoms their four. They're not seeking medical attention they're not being tested they're not demonstrating confirmed cases so the short answer is absolutely can be wage hike that makes a lot of sense. Next question what countries or areas in the world are American medical professionals focusing on right now in terms of stopping the pan down the big picture is the entire world because this is a global pandemic it's a global health emergency and Cray says. And we've said it from the beginning what happens and other parts of the world has. Either a direct and indirect effect on us with travel. With the supply chain with needs for medications treatments. You name it it all affects us so people are looking at Sweden to see what's happening with their rates they're looking at Asia. They're looking at. Countries with poor infrastructures though am and continents like Africa. They're looking at India literally they're looking everywhere are and I really can't wait to hear your answer to this question. Is an effective vaccine the only hope. For a return to normal short answer according to public health officials and infectious disease specialist no remember that it's. Part of our arsenal to very important part. But there are other things like therapeutics medications not only to treat but to possibly prevent that we're looking at. We don't know the natural history of this virus will Peter out Willy comment come in waves will it go through ups and downs. We don't know that yet if remember back in 20092010. Each one and one. Was a global pandemic. Now it's just part of a flu strain that we see every year so we don't know about that we also don't know about herd immunity which usually requires sixty to 70%. Of the population tuned in naturally. Infected or vaccinated for the virus to Peter out. We're not close to now and not even close so we don't know any of those things vaccines for shore. Very important part but not the sole holds on our right doctor Jan Ashton as always thank you so much. And you can sit at your questions to doctor Jack on her it's to grant at doctor.

