Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Doctor Jan Aston is joining us now with your medical questions and answers and we're focusing today. On some of those vulnerable to the risks of covad nineteen doctor gentle begin with our first question which is can you make a case to your doctor. To get it test even if you aren't showing symptoms but are worried about your older relatives short answer yes we haven't heard a lot about this in the in the realm of testing because basically this is referring to testing asymptomatic people. Who are just living with someone who may be vulnerable or at high risk. And I can give you a perfect example let's say you have an elderly person or someone with a preexisting medical condition or someone who's pregnant at home. And you have a job or exposure that may put you at risk. Yes you could make a case for wanting to know if you are one of these asymptomatic cases. B costs and you've heard me say it before it would change your behavior it at your home. So again we shouldn't do it tests unless we're gonna know what we're gonna do with the result of that an if you were to test positive being asymptomatic. You would maybe distance yourself from that person at home more you might do extra cleaning if possible that person might go live summer -- temporarily so yes I think we should be hearing more about that but right now. Very good question hasn't even skimmed the surface again and important one until Igor with what the least 50% potentially people being eased her attic are right. Next question what's the best way to support loved ones in the hospital. If you can't visit which is such a comment and heartbreaking issue either hospitals are cracking down on visitors in some cases nursing homes which we've heard or sometimes it's just not possible person is in close enough to visit some number one. Remotely call send a letter do with the old fashioned way you can send our work if possible even via snail mail to that person. Communicate with them send or make a gift. Some hospitals will allow you know deliveries of certain gets. And if you can't do any of those things see if there's a way to you can help that person. With what's going on in their homes for the when they come out of the hospital they have less today about some really good idea because connection and support is so important out we now want to count the last hurdle rates. Okay next question what are some of the trends we are seeing in terms of how cove in nineteen. Affects minority communities and why are we seeing that we need to see a lot more of this and we need more formal data on this so recent study on researched on from Yale and University of Pittsburgh looking at this. Anywhere from 35 to 50% of the country. Still not reporting or tracking data on covad nineteen cases and deaths by race and ethnicity so we absolutely need to see that. We can't address the problem must we haven't grasp on how big the problem is and that requires good data yet that makes sense or it what are the some things you can do to protect your multi generational household. If you were forced to go back to work. This is so important Amy because we're learning that actually most cases. Are occurring at home that's where people are becoming infected so how does that work even some people who might be. Protected and bubbled as we say not going out live with people who do they have to go to work or they are going out to get food or groceries at seder at satirist so. What you do in your home environments may be coming more and more important so. It's very easy to say only use a different bathroom. A lot of people that's not of realistic. Option for them so you do want to keep your distance as much as possible in those areas where we have high contacted hi. Density of exposure meaning kitchen. Bathrooms clean them while trying to to sit. So close to the person if you're if you're eating dinner together and be careful when sharing meals because that's something that we have to reprogram yourself as to our behavioral and pass something used the scene utensil. Eat off someone's played as occurs often in my household. Right exactly yeah I know it's a whole new way to retrain exactly interact with one another yet right next question what should you do if you think you're being treated in a biased manner by your doctor. Don't be afraid to calmly. Speak up about it and it can be in the form of a question it doesn't have to be accusatory you could say. I feel as AF. Such and such or I am the Latino American I'm an African Americans should I be getting different screening different testing different treatment different provisions. This is really important I once heard of it a case just recently in Boston. Where an African American patient in the hospital was being screened for covad multiple times. And the patient actually thought he was being subjected to racial bias. For multiple testing by the physician in some cases that could be a good thing because you're more on the look out. But again how this is perceived can be very triggering for both sides who just calmly communicate. Tests that that's the best advice as always you rated by straight carrying doctor Jan thank you so much and you can submit questions to doctor Jan on her mr. Graham at doctor.

