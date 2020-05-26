Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

The first question is, curious for more information regarding covid-19 and blood clots. How long after recovery is there still a risk for blood clots? It's unclear. We really don't know yet. Remember, when we started to see this phenomena of patients with moderate or critical cases of covid-19 developing blood clots in the tiny blood vessels around their body, that's unclear whether that was specific to covid-19, whether generally seen as we can some kind of low blood oxygen level. Right now, it's still in an observation stage. We don't have long-term data. Right now, it appears it's just in the acute phase. All right, lot of people wanting to know how they can get back to their activities. Our next viewer asks, are performing arts safe to start doing again? For example, dance class and theater. I would love to see more videos of people doing this at home. But this is a great question. It's about making that environment, behavior as safe as possible. You can't reduce the risk to nothing. So you want to keep your distance, you want to keep your hands clean and you want to wear masks unless you're literally on stage giving a performance. Otherwise, masks. Our next question, how do temperature checks at office buildings help when so many people are asymptomatic? Very smart question and very appropriate to ask this question, a lot of the times this is really about optics, it's about what other steps can we take to see what people are doing. With people showing no symptoms, that might not be useful piece of information. We don't know how many people will have a normal temperature and in fact test positive. It's something but we absolutely don't have enough information right now to know how useful it is. All right, Dr. Jen Ashton, we appreciate it. You can submit questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram at @drjashton.

