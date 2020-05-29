Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

helps. There disinfecting trains. The trains are disinfected. They are using uv lights. They are using all sorts of chemicals. They are experimenting with films that you can spite on that kill a virus for 30 days that are leading technology. The public transit system will be operational. Is operational. We wouldn't operate it unless it is safe. People have to wear masks. You have been listening to New York governor Cuomo and his daily coronavirus update. He took his moment to express his anger and frustrations over the police custody death of George Floyd. One of the officers in that case has been taken into custody. Of course, we will continue to monitor the latest developments out of Minnesota and Minneapolis in that regard. In terms of the health crisis, the governor talked about the curve continuing to decline. Tragically, 67 deaths yesterday. Fatalities are trending down. He says five upstate regions will be moving to phase two of the reopening. We'll have more updates on abc7 . Back to programming now. Need to know" and wait for it -- a sign of the times. These young cousins in eastern Kentucky, you hear them starting to cry, getting the green light to hug each other for the first time since the coronavirus quarantine began. The emotional moment for the 8-year-old and 10-year-old reminding us how much we missed the loved ones we need. The hug we all needed today. I'm having a hard time. That's -- it's beautiful and yet, I think we all feel that emotion because there are so many people we haven't been able to hug over these past few months. But, wow, that's beautiful. Dr. Jen Ashton right here, also crying, along with me. With a new round of your key covid-19 questions. We have to pull ourselves together right now. I'll get to the first question, is it safe to start getting elective surgeries again? For the most part, the answer is yes. This will vary state to state. A vast majority of the states in country have given the green light for elective procedures to begin again. People can be reassured that there are absolutely more precautions now in place than ever. Remember that hospitals and ambulatory centers were always under very strict infection controls. Short answer is yes, they can continue. The next question, our viewer asks, what are some of safer, low-risk outdoor activities that we can do in the warmer weather? The kye -- keyword there is outdoor. The four elements that you want to keep in mind -- space, time, people and place. So, space, the farther apart you are in between you and another person or in the environment the better. Time, how much time you're standing in one place. So things that you're actually moving will be safer than you're stationary, how many people you're doing with it, the density of the people. And the place, outdoor, significantly safer than indoor and the more ventilation, the more air moving the better. Next question, how likely are you to get sick from aerosol particles such as someone coughing in the next shopping aisle and then you walking by? Short answer, probably not that likely. A recent study just published in the lancet, they did a simulation of spray testing, they used a laser light refraction to track these large particles and they found for the most part, larger particles are emitted when someone coughs or sneezes really fall to the floor pretty quickly, but, again, so that's why the person shopping and sneezing should wear the mask and the person coming around that aisle should wear a mask. You just led beautifully to the next question, actually, my husband and I had an argument about this yesterday. Here's the next question, should we be sneezing in our mask or remove the mask and sneeze on your elbow? What do you say. I said you should sneeze in a mask. My husband took his mask off. No, Andrew. So I was right. You were right. Of course. That should be the assumption. The point is, that's exactly why we're being recommended to wear masks. To be a barrier for the emission of viral particles not just when we cough and sneeze in particularly, because, remember,

