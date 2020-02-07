Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

We heal the heart and the body. Dr. Ashton here answering your questions. Let's go. First, a lot of people traveling. Are there any precautions that should be taken staying in a hotel? Common sense things. Bring your disinfecting wipes which everyone has now. You also want to ask the hotel about whether or not they have remote check-in or check-out. A lot of hotels and motels are doing that to minimize the contact, using pens, exchanging credit cards. Definitely want to bring a mask. Again, for the most part bring a mask. They had to clean and disinfect hotel rooms before covid. They're doing extra cleaning now. You might want to do more when you go there. I would feel comfortable staying in a hotel. Next question here. If you're outdoors more than six-feet from people, is it okay to take a mask break. Such a hard one to answer, the answer is it depends. It depends what you're doing. It depends how much breeze or ventilation there is in an area. I go for a jog along the Hudson river here in New York City. There a lot of people. I try to keep my mask on. Sometimes it's hard to jog and breathe with a mask on. If there's a clearing, sometimes I'll take it down for a second. Use common sense here. There's no set rigid thing to follow. It's a minimum of six feet and with breezes, there's the potential these droplets can travel. I did not have the answer correct. I thought the answer was going to be different. Glad I paid attention. Next question, can people with antibodies be carriers of the virus? Let's go back to mini med school. There are a lot of different classes of antibodies. Some are formed initially when you're exposed to an infection. Those are igm antibodies. They're nonspecific. You can see those in a setting of someone acutely infected. Covid antibodies are the igg class which can appear eight to ten days after someone has symptoms. Yes, it is theoretically possible that someone can be actively shedding live virus while antibodies can be detected. We're still learning a lot about the timeline. It's under active investigation. One more. Covid toes, what is that? Who is most susceptible to it? We saw this appear in the dermatology literature. Dermatologists were noticing skin changes in some percentage of patients presenting with mild symptoms of covid-19. What this looks like is a swelling of the skin, in some cases an ulceration, a discoloration. Unclear whether caused by a blood vessel or vascular problem whether it's called by inflammation. It's not path pneumonic. If you have something on your toe, I don't say that's a sign of covid. If it's new, getting worse and not better, if you have any other symptoms and you live in an area where there's high virus in the community, bring it to someone with medical attention. I need a Jen to T.J. Dictionary. Folks, you can always submit your questions to Dr. Ashton on Instagram @drjenashton.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.