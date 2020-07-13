Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

We're joined now by Dr. Jen Ashton and we have some viewer questions. You have the coolest parents in the world, by the way. They got it from this show. They're like, thank you for telling us about the Brad paisley concert. Here's the first question, any validity from some stories describing people contacting coronavirus twice. Good question. The reports out there largely in in the media really involve people who have not been reinfected. They test positive, may get a negative test, 82 days out based on south Korean published data they can test again positive. They're not reinfected. That's just pieces of the virus that's being detected on the swab. However, as we just talked about, it's to be determined whether you could get reinfected six, eight, nine, 12 months down the road, we're not there as far as time line. That's unknown. All right, next question, what is a plasma shot and can it possibly protect us? This is under the category of immune therapy. Con vasless sent plasma, basically fragments from people's blood who have recovered from covid-19 and given to someone who sick or someone who's completely healthy in the hopes that it can work vaccinelike so they won't be infected. Undergoing clinical trials right now. It has shown in other infectious diseases. It's something we may hear a lot about in the future. All right, next question, this one is concerning. I'm a teacher, my school is planning on going back in full, and students will not be required to wear masks. Should I be worried? I mean, this is really the 800-pound gorilla in the room, firsto fall, it depends on the age of students. Go you're talking about grade school and open, public health officials are absolutely saying, yes, masks and distancing and hand hygiene are the key to controlling this. There's no path to reopening schools if you ask leading infectious disease specialists without masks in place. Not really for the students but for the protection of the staff and faculty around them. Next question, I'm currently living in a hot spot in the U.S., is it safe to donate blood if your city is in the middle of an outbreak? Short answer is yes, we need blood dramatically every day in this country. The red cross is taking unprecedented steps to keep their staff and donors safe. There's a huge benefit to giving blood. The risk is minimal. It can never drop to zero. If that thought crosses your mind that you want to donate, contact the red cross. You can safely save lives. Yes, for sure. Dr. Jen, thank you very much. You can submit questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram

