Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

We have Dr. Jen Ashton here with us to answer a wide variety of your questions today about living with coronavirus. And more importantly, perhaps even stopping the spread. The first question, Dr. Jen, if you have to travel in a car with someone outside of your home, what precautions should you take? This is a great question, Amy, because a lot of people are trying to lower risk and they have to travel, so they're opting for car versus something where there are more people, good idea. But, still, you're talking about an enclosed space for a prolonged period of time. Obviously you can't six feet of distance. You want to work exploiting the other things, masks on every one in the car, windows open or air conditioning that recirculates with outside air on, windows open better. Keeping your hands clean. So, again, if you have to do it this is a good way, although I will out my mother, I had to bring her in the car with me. Every time she wanted to tell me something she pulled her mask down. She's a retired nurse. It's hard to go to against your instinct. Which is to Faulk freely and move your mask. All right next question, if I'm feeling extremely fatigued, should I get tested out of precaution, or would I need to experience additional symptoms. Well, remember, fatigue is a nonspecific symptom, so it doesn't necessarily trigger the alarm bells for covid-19. However, if you work in a job where you have high exposure, if you're an area where there's a lot of virus circulating right now, or if you think you've may have been in contact with someone who's been infected. In my recent conversation I had with CDC director, Dr. Robert Redfield said if you feel suspicious that you may be infected, yes, you should try to get a test now. Try is the operative word. But the more we can test before not classically sick with covid-19 the better. You can submit questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram @drjashton. As our country continues to

