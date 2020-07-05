Transcript for Arizona residents are concerned that lifting the lockdown could have fatal consequenc

We're intern at a Arizona where just this week the state experienced its deadliest day for Kobe deaths reminding everyone that this crisis is far from over. Which is why some residents are concerned that lifting the lockdown orders too soon. Could have fatal consequences here now is the mayor of Tucson Arizona Regina Romero and mayor are Mara thanks for being with us and even though the governor. Extended that stay at home order to make fifteen. Restrictions with barber shops and restaurants that are set to reopen in the coming days. You are among those who feel more restrictions should be in place tell us why. Bush I think that we have to make decisions policy decisions I was elected officials based on data. And the information that public health experts are giving Anson stokes com unfortunately. Governor juicy here in Arizona decided to outlive restrictions much sooner action then what then Qaeda is telling us out we should be doing. I'm in unfortunately the governor in he is emergency it. Order which I really tight the hands of CDs towns and counties in Arizona to be able to call our own. Emergency proclamations. Com and follow. Our own restrictions. That's right his executive order premiums mayors throughout Arizona from making their own mandates also on Monday by the way the State's administration for health services disbanded. A team of researchers. Who were advising state leaders on the impact of reopening. I agency claiming in a statement it determined it will rely on a model by FEMA. To help the state respondents the outbreak what are your thoughts on that. This is a very concerning there is no sex thing. Right now on this pandemic asked too much stayed. Tom the modeling teen was made up of researchers. And public health experts at the University of Arizona and Arizona State University each and are right now we have to rely on science we have to rely on data cash. And so it's it's very concerned loon. Tom we should not and the governor governor Jews he should not be making decisions cash based on his political agenda of reopening. Marinara you have done something really big you can acted that we are ones some Lawson little resiliency find. Explain how that will help your county with recovery efforts. I'm really happy that my colleagues on the council at nine HI decided to put five point five million dollars. I had to help the community's small businesses. Out with couldn't continuity grounds. So that they can prepare they can payday utilities. With all of the necessary equipment they need to continue physically distant seeing. To open up is they decide to go that route so we're very happy. The five point five million dollars is only the beginning we are I'm also fund raising for this fund and asking. I had the communities and communities across Arizona. I to contribute to too though we are once almost whom Knox so that we can at least have caused some help. For people that have lost jobs and their that are being hit so hard by this economy. Well we thank you for all that you've done all that you're doing in your time today mayor Regina Romero. We appreciate it. Thank you so much Jamie have a wonderful day you too.

