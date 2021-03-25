Transcript for What you need to know about the AstraZeneca vaccine

Let's epidemiologist ABC news medical contributor doctor John Brownstein for more on this. Doctor Brownstein good morning AstraZeneca is new data shows efficacy against symptomatic Kobe drops slightly to 76%. Compared to the 79%. They reported earlier but they're still claiming. 100%. In preventing severe disease in hospitalization. Why did the discrepancy here why and then the different numbers and and how much does that 3% matter. Yeah. I mean overall course it doesn't matter a lot you know there's been a lot of confusion a lot of acting for finally we have this news sort of primary efficacy analysis that I wanted to do didn't see him are important Britain 6%. I can see you remember 85%. For those 65 and over and a 100% efficacy against severe disease hospitalization and death. Most important of course no seating concerns and so what ultimately is happening is that he and twenty members of Jesus went from 14190. Warren. But it's really doesn't change very much we should still remember this is data by press release and so we need to be reassured that he gives their comb through data what they have. Those who wish I will get a full readout. This is more about Islam beach community she shouldn't and building trust in seeing results overall this is green taxiing. And it can be a great idea that makes Weathers in the US or or purely. Globally. As Sohn president Biden is reportedly looking to set a new target now higher than his initial 100 million shots in 100 days goal. How you think we can vaccinated most eligible Americans what would you recommend as a new role. Yeah I mean just remember this nine weeks ago we had about 80% of people over 65 and on the first shot. Now where numbers over 70%. Done incredibly well to lure the Sox team assessing recently but I. We get to 200000800. Its new initiative two and how. Million doses per Danish. And it can improve we've got a trainer Steve extending their eligibility age we 500 doing could vaccines expected to be informed by many. So we just. To me should that is. Incredibly bright this just by opening more vaccines we don't want to leave certain populations are and just because you can click refresh of the web site all day Diana anti unit and introverted people that don't happen. Our access to technology that's why did the imports continued our nation's senators mobile clinics. First of pharmacies need to still in those are seen dozens. And of course we also have to be concerned that you didn't supply doesn't overtake demand in this is where hesitancy comes and you know your car it's there's tension there's still not clear that they should get the vaccines are a lot of communication needs to be done in addition to royalty gets an accident 200 million number. At several places are reporting a rise in cases even a rise in hospitalizations. In some areas. Overall though it seemed like we were on the right track so why do you think we're seeing these pocketed rises and how we stopped that. Partly related to this all citizens security. You know they're seen as increasing he says while you were hundreds rock reopening that's taking place. Teases at release are included in insurance for 55000. A day. This combination of the opening increased mobility but also spread your parents were seen as U 117. That is gradually becoming dominant strain and force me to see how. As potentially higher mortality each. Then that he is why it strain that we had circulating and this is playing at a little bit in Michigan where we're seeing this increase in hostels Asians that's 18600. Among unvaccinated population younger issues that thirty to 49 and that's a big concern India's first has a population that we just need get a taxi roll out. So you know we can look to Israel where aren't there are seeding the younger populations is finally showing that you know hostile nations are going down across the border. And just one reminder the vaccines work well against you want one sentence. We shouldn't you know how the whole let's from from getting the vaccine when it's ready for you and I have some of your questions for you now these questions that people sent to me. On Twitter the first is so what do we know about long term side effects of from the current vaccines. So we should remember that side effects are buried here that serious forms. She noted. Especially when you look at previous taxing side effects really how finish. In the first few days weeks how the vaccine there's really no life sciences dean there are any long term issues. In of course remember we've been testing these vaccines since mid 2020. An actual incredible safety results we've not cutting any corners. And so these are incredible trials but also now we have hundreds of millions of people that parents are seems to get easy TD it has. Looks incredibly good and first person outside effects that you walked this -- heading to salute the vaccines are working but Robertson noted this or any long term consequences of these vaccines and I ducked around him told we're out of time we will continue to hear questions in next time we chat thanks so much. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.