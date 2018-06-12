Transcript for Baby ibuprofen recalled from Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar

While parents mailing a check your medicine cabinet an instant pain reliever and fever reduce or sold and major stores is now being recalled overdosing concerns the recall involves. Some infant Ibuprofen sold at CBS Wal-Mart. And Family Dollar Stores the drugmaker it. Try far Mott says the bottles have a higher concentration of the medicine then what is on the label. We have posted details about the products including the recall at 87 and Y dot com and on our news.

