-
Now Playing: Baby ibuprofen recalled from Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar
-
Now Playing: 1st baby born using uterus transplanted from deceased donor
-
Now Playing: More US beef being recalled over salmonella fears
-
Now Playing: The best toys for kids make use of their imaginations, not a screen
-
Now Playing: Two blood pressure medications pulled in heart-drug recall
-
Now Playing: Younger school entry linked to ADHD diagnosis: Study
-
Now Playing: Teen left in tears as her classmates reveal she's cancer free
-
Now Playing: Studies show women who snore pose greater cardiac risk
-
Now Playing: US life expectancy drops for 3rd year in a row
-
Now Playing: Deborah Norville of 'Inside Edition' shares how she dropped 30 pounds
-
Now Playing: Doctor behind first genetically modified babies: 'I feel proud'
-
Now Playing: Researcher in middle of gene controversy defends his work
-
Now Playing: Number of cases of AFM nearly doubled in the last month: CDC
-
Now Playing: Romaine lettuce from California linked to E. coli, FDA says
-
Now Playing: How to use fats and oils for healthy hair, skin
-
Now Playing: New cancer treatment credited for saving the life of 9-year-old boy
-
Now Playing: American professor investigated for involvement in genetically edited babies
-
Now Playing: What is 'bloating'?
-
Now Playing: Chinese researcher claims to have made 1st genetically edited babies
-
Now Playing: Refocus on health after the indulgent Thanksgiving meal