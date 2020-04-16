Bestselling author Sheryl Sandberg discusses how her book can help during the pandemic

More
Sandberg discusses her 2017 bestseller “Option B: facing adversity, building resilience, and finding joy” and how it’s relevant during the coronavirus pandemic.
5:14 | 04/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bestselling author Sheryl Sandberg discusses how her book can help during the pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:14","description":"Sandberg discusses her 2017 bestseller “Option B: facing adversity, building resilience, and finding joy” and how it’s relevant during the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70184997","title":"Bestselling author Sheryl Sandberg discusses how her book can help during the pandemic","url":"/Health/video/bestselling-author-sheryl-sandberg-discusses-book-pandemic-70184997"}