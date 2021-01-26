Transcript for Biden announces purchase of 200M more doses of COVID-19 vaccines

After review of the current vaccine supply and manufacturing plants I can announced. That we will increase overall weekly vaccination distribution is a states tribes in territories. From eight point six million doses to amend moved ten million doses. Starting next week. That's an increase of one point four million doses per week. And you all know information note parenthetically you all know know that the vaccine to distribute to states based on population. Based on population. And so the smallest state less vaccine members of the state to more than again. And to the school allow millions. More Americans to get vaccinated sooner than previously anticipated. A long way to goes second thing we're increasing the transparency was states cities and tribes. And local partners when it comes to the vaccine supply. This is something we've heard over and over again from both Democrats and Republicans. State and local leaders. That they need a plan in order to what do you know what they have to plan and they need know what to order community. Jeff had a meeting with the government on Xoom and and another student there I think we're getting. This coordinated and a way that there is increased. Cooperation and confidence. But until now we've had to guess how much vaccine to expect. For the next week and that's with the governors had to do how much to make getting next week this is unacceptable. They you know it in the lives are at stake here. From this week forward god willing will ensure that states tribes in territories. We're all now always have a reliable three week forecast. What the supply they're gonna get so they'll know three weeks at a time what's going to be there in the third week. This is going to help make sure governors mayors and local leaders. Have greater certainty around supply so they can carry out their plans to vaccinated is many people as possible. So. We will both increase the supply. In the short term by more than 50%. And give our states and local partners more certainty about when deliveries will Iraq. These two steps are gonna help increase our prospects of hitting and merge or exceed god willing. The ambitious goal of 100 million shots. Didn't 100 days. But I also want to be clear. 100 million shots at 100 days is not the end point. It's just the start. We're not stopping there. The end goal is to be Covert ninety. No way we do that is you get more people vaccinated which means we have to be ready after we hit the ground. Hey hey hey rafter hit the goal of 100 million shots in a hundred days now that means. Fewer than a hundred million people getting totally backs enemies a hundred shots. Enemies somewhere between sixty maybe less maybe more million people have that because requires tee shots. In many cases not all. So today I'm directing cove in nineteen response coordinator Jeff signs here to work with the department of health and human services and increase our total supply. A vaccine. For the American people. And we believe that we'll soon be able to confirm. The purchase of an additional hundred billion doses. For each of the two FDA authorized vaccine Pfizer and return. That's a hundred million more doses of Pfizer and a hundred million more doses of modernity. 200 million more doses in the federal government had previously secured knotted hands yet but order. We expect these additional 200 million doses to be delivered this summer. And in some it will come as early began the comedian early summer but by admitting them by the mid summer that this vaccine will be there. And the order and and and and that increases the total vaccine order the United States by 50%. From 400 million in order to 600 million. This enough vaccine. To fully vaccinated 300 Americans. Buying. And of the summer to begin news of the fall. But we want to make it look that's how I want to repeat. And be enough to fully vaccinated 300 Americans to beat this pandemic 300 million Americans. And this is an aggregate plan that doesn't leave anything on the table or anything to chance as we've seen happen in the past two years.

