Bionic legs help paralyzed man walk again

More
A man who was injured in a work accident is able to walk again with the help of technology.
1:38 | 08/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bionic legs help paralyzed man walk again
Yeah. You. So emotional. Feeling there was. Six years. As a young fairness. It's something I'll take progress in my career. Just seeing how he's progressed from day one. To now being able to walk with him his dad's. Film. Feel like you did it when you're in a cheery hello. Him his case. You're doing. This only emotion. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A man who was injured in a work accident is able to walk again with the help of technology.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"65271103","title":"Bionic legs help paralyzed man walk again","url":"/Health/video/bionic-legs-paralyzed-man-walk-65271103"}