Transcript for Bionic legs help paralyzed man walk again

Yeah. You. So emotional. Feeling there was. Six years. As a young fairness. It's something I'll take progress in my career. Just seeing how he's progressed from day one. To now being able to walk with him his dad's. Film. Feel like you did it when you're in a cheery hello. Him his case. You're doing. This only emotion. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.