Transcript for British PM tests positive and other developing stories

In the meantime, we turn now to ABC's Rachel Scott in Washington, D.C., with all the latest headlines for us. Good afternoon, Rachel. Good afternoon. Here are some of the developments that we are monitoring. British prime minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for covid-19. Johnson said he'll continue to lead the government's response to the pandemic while in self-isolation at 10 downing street. Delta joins American Delta joins American airlines by using grounded transportation planes to transport critical cargo. Thousands of pounds of pharmaceutical supplies and internationally with more flights expected. A delta spokesperson confirms to ABC that more than 20,000 employees have volunteered to take unpaid leave. The nation's first responders continue to be under threat. L.a.'s police and fire departments have at least 17 members recovering in home quarantine after testing positive and New York's deputy police commissioner John Miller has been hospitalized with the virus symptoms. Miller is a former ABC news correspondent and anchor. And this word from ESPN, the NFL draft is expected to go on as scheduled, beginning April 23rd. Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledging that current uncertainty, saying a different date doesn't ensure conditions will be more favorable. All right, thanks so much. There's much more ahead on "What you need to know."

