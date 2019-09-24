Transcript for California prosecutors open investigation into Juul

Federal prosecutors in California are opening an investigation UTE seeger manufactured jewel. The Federal Trade Commission food and drug administration and several state attorneys are looking into the company's marketing practices and the rising fate being among teenagers focusing on the company's use of social media influencers and flavors to appeal to minors jewel says it never marketed to teens and its products are intended for adult cigarette smokers who honestly. The trump administration said earlier this month it planted and most flavored. 95%. Adult smokers. Have successfully Rudolph buckle back. Don't utilize labors such as are you swear or today a hearing. On Capitol Hill on the danger isn't. At least seven people have died in six states do debate being and 530. Instances of lung injury have been reported across 38 states and US Virgin Islands. There is a significant amount of stuff in my lungs and after further tests and stuff they've determined that I headlight reported pneumonia. Which was in fact due to the beeping cartridges are being used. The CDC has an emergency operations center up and running to deal with the mysterious disease. No single brand products up since her attitude has been ruled out as of today. Earlier today Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker called for a temporary four months statewide and on the seal of flavored. And non flavored gaping products and retail stores and online effective immediately. From the occurred at ABC news Los Angeles.

