Transcript for Additional vaccines recommended for people with weakened immune systems

So I believe me. Completely incorrectly that revenue passes near an. And the habit in the recommended. And your partner. Yes I have the same English pastors. I think you and I will ask. Individual look like cute I'm comments about it or make any additional you know have any additional clarification. Accountant. You have to. My Yankee thing I appreciate it pat Hickey. In our group and we have really got radiated the idea a third as annie's. Gary. Her primary theories. And earth is a minister at an incredibly important. Ingrid looking and a very specific population EU act that was not able to announce an appropriate immune response. In the normal doses and are that there are very. Population each. It is not next for the entire population. They're all very worried about the doubts in the area. But that mean nearly are ardent in. It could in nineteen continues. To circulate across the lap and a world. And I think incredibly important that we remember that we need to begin sharing more and more pack heat in the world. Encouraging out of pocket. A look back missionary immunized. Or without the area made it the leak and are concerned tension gripped a reminder.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.