Transcript for CDC expected to announce new guidance on wearing masks outdoors

Are awaiting who guidance from the CDC unmasking outdoors in some other guidelines for activities that vaccinated people may resume. The new guidelines come is roughly 54% of the adult population has now received at least one dose of the kogan vaccine. The program is at a mass vaccinations and Brooklyn New York with the latest good morning into. That would have a nice six million. Yet Americans fully vaccinated and more people spending time outdoors because the weather has been nice the CDC is expected to give new guidance as far as masking outside and that could look different for people. Who are fully vaccinated from Rhode I'll into Nashville officials have already started to lift outdoor mass schools. One study showing less than 10% of total infections occurred outside and public health experts agree that masks are crucial. In doors especially in crowded spaces with poor ventilation. But only 25 states currently have statewide mass mandate officials still maintain that vaccines remain the most crucial tool to getting it right back to. Normal and we're seeing some states really provide incentives for people. In West Virginia the governor they are providing a 100 dollar savings bond for anyone at sixteen to 35 who gets the vaccine. And West Virginia really targeting those younger people and that's because. The governor says he thinks they are critical to the state meeting its goal of 70%. Vaccinated I have an idea that children in New York Yankee.

